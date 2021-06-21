BEING REMINDED OF FATHER’S DAY

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

I had all along forgotten or not remembering until yesterday morning l received a message from my wife that it was Father’s Day. His message brought me alive as it was touching and loving but very simple it reads “Happy Father’s Day Osiepa,( translated to mean dear and best friend), You have proven time and again your worth and ability to be a Father. I love you Wuon Nyithinda (father of my children). Thereafter, immediately, my children sent their own one after another as if they were together and acting in uniform. This is not my point because there are equally mothers, wife, husbands and even children’s days in the international calendar. My point is how many people remember to send even a simple message of appreciation to their partners, some having been together for as long as nobody knows. How many of us wake up to the reality of having and giving love to our families. It is not simple and that is why you find many marriages or homes breaking up. Most of African families do not apply or utter a single word that could keep the home and families going. It is like if each one is on his/her own and do the way they feel like. Human being and family value must be maintained and nurtured to the maximum point. It reminds me of a comedy l was watching where a husband and a wife were going shopping in one of the malls. The man was ahead almost ten feet away while the wife tagged behind trying to catch up but to no avail. This comedian made a joke that when you see a man holding hands in any occasion or in town, that is not his wife and if you want to know the wife, let the couple be in a car with the man driving the wife will be so distant away looking at her on things as no conversation goes between them. These seems to be characteristic of African couple with very few giving attention to their spouses. Life must be nurtured for the good of the family value. A simple word of how have you been dear means a lot. The situation becomes worse where there is polygamy. The choice to give one attention against others may create intolerable damages to the family circle. So the man must learn the art of balancing his act.It might not be that simple but when one finds himself in this situation it needs deep understanding. I remember my own grandfather was a polygamous with more than a dozen wives. I remember how each woman was allocated responsibility and how the big man of the home would sit inside or outside his preferred Tukul giving orders and waiting to be served. We grand-children would flock this Tukul to eat with grandpa. It was fun those days before hibernating to the present modern life in the city.