Tuesday, August 24th, 2021
Editorial

BEEFING UP ECONOMIC GAP

Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

My memories are not far from the truth of beefing up the economic gap that existed within the regional expected hubs. One of these possibilities was the mooting of the Lamu Port-South Sudan- Ethiopia Transport Corridor (LAPSSET). I remember going to Lamu when the heat of the projects was on and all roads seemed to have been leading to the Kenya Coast town to a project which would make itself so viable for the three sisterlycountries. Thousands of acres of land were identified for the construction of the project which included houses for staff. It was a relief to regional operators. Right now, has it remained history or a white elephant? Are there activities that are going on and will it still benefit those who were to harvest from this multi-million project connecting the three countries.At times such projects end up being a white elephant. It was not until someone reminded me that l decided to ask to know or be told if LAPSSET was still alive and being worked on. The original purpose of the project was to represent a government initiative to develop a second deep sea port along the Kenya Coast. Overall, the 25.5 billion USD worth was to include a new port with 32 berths, new roads, a 1,500km railway line and a pipeline, all to be built by 2030. The three countries involved reiterated their commitments to advance the implementation of the mega infrastructure project in the Eastern African region which was also known as LAPSSET Corridor Program. It was to be the largest and ambitious infrastructure project, bringing the three countries together with key projects of ports, highways, railways, oil pipelines and airports. During our visit to Lamu when all was meant to take shape in the early 20s. It looked so real, viable and possible that no doubt crossed my mind. I might be wrong to worry but l need someone to assure me that all is well and though it may have delayed and its effect are not felt, there was still hope that this project will be done to the expectation of all in the region. This is just one of the kinds of projects that should be supported to bring quick economic recovery and growth in the region. I am really in the need to know more and to be properly informed if this project was still living and if it would start walking to the expected destination and when that would be. I am sure it was and still meant for well of the region. With the direction the East African Community (EAC) is taking to improve trade among the member countries, such projects and programs are considered to be handy if well managed. Member states need to consolidate their efforts  in improving the well-being of the common-man like ensuring that no project beneficial to the public goes to waste.

