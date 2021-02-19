Be Yourself

By Ngor Khot Garang

As a growing up child , I have been guided by a simple life philosophy that I know when you introduce it in your personal life, will it not only lead you to the discovery of your true purpose in life but will too set your life in the right direction. And please, it is not something to do with money or financial breakthrough because this is where I really don’t perform well.

It is about life, powerful and I truly believe despite the circumstances surrounding your life, it will provoke you to leave your comfort zone and take full responsibility for your life.It is like this: “Every second, minute or an hour that passes by is sending us to our grave”.

By this, there is something I want you to understand, we are living in a very scrappy world where we are sent to accomplish a certain mission and when it is done or not, the journey ends. We are very mortal and we don’t grow younger once we are born here and none of us not even the priests, pastors, scientists, scholars or philosophers have the power to ask why our time on earth is limited.

The time is so short and that we can immortalize ourselves by what we do in the days given to us in life for the next generation to understand that we had once existed like a handful of men and women who had left their names in books, films, money, and statues built in their memory and schools named after them.

Now the question is, what are you doing today that when you leave this world it will surely happen, will make you leave a fulfilled person and so sure that when you stand at the gate of heaven you will be able to confidently explain what you have left behind and the positive impacts you have had on people’s lives? Perhaps, you are asked by God or are you spending your time watching others who are playing their cards especially those working hard every day to improve themselves? What are you doing with your life and the time given to you by God?

Have you ever wondered why after one year you look at yourself in the mirror and you realize that you have grown or you are developing wrinkles on your face with little or less achieved? I’m worried because you are growing old and your world is crying for you for having neglected the things that should have made the world a better place than you met it.

It is not a joke, you have spent a larger part of your life believing in others more than yourself or it could be that you have got that illusion that you are growing younger.

If you are thinking like this, I encourage you before the sun sets. Change and cut those commitments that consume a lot of your times like playing games, watching television and try to do something in the real world ere are you prepared to leave this world as if you were just a visitor? No that would be a great blow to the creator who took his time to create you just the way you are with an assignment that is compulsory.

You have to ask yourself and put it in mind that time is a resource, what you do in a minute can change the rest of your life.

Maybe the time you have spent watching those who are already successful in life could have been a turning point in your life if it was used well. We must learn how to use the little time while alive because the purpose of life is to fulfill the mission and the reason as to why we are here on earth.

I know and I also feel the same way sometimes ,when things are not going well, I want them to go or when I see others winning in life but understand that God cannot create a loser unless I don’t know why I’m here on earth and not somewhere else.

Every person has a purpose and the cause why things are not improving ,is not a sign that God has completely given up on us. It is life and it has been like this when the world came to existence. When it is hard with you, the best thing you can do is to treat others well and love them too. This would cost you nothing not even a single penny but it pays and there is a reward for it. In this regard, God requires us to always stand firm in difficult moments and wish not to be like somebody else because we are important and we matter to God.

Thanks for reading……… Finding Hope Opinion Writer