Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The above-mentioned word is not new to all of us. People use it in a different situation, for example, a situation that a person cannot manage alone needs support, where they are in. Whether the people are sick or have a lot of challenges in lives. Sometimes you may have conditions beyond your capacity, you need help. You may narrate to your dear one; the person would help you with advice and words from the bible if he or she is a Christian. And will say be patient life is like that.

Occasionally, mothers and grandmothers, who have experiences in life used to tell their children, especially girls who got married to men who were not responsible ending up beating them from time to time to be patient marriage life is like that. It was been used for families that had critical problems like funeral, somebody who lost their loved one. They needs comfort; the only thing to say is the word tocomforts to them. It would please the person and heal the wonded part in the body and broken hearts for those who have a lot of issues.

The word patient looks simple but it has a lot of meanings depends on the situation people have or the way each and everybody analyze it. You may have different explanations based on the way you understandthe word patient. However, many people became successful in life because they had beenpatient in any situation they went through. You may think you are the only person who issuffering, but there are many people who went beyond.

Once you are alive in this world, you need to learn a lot, you cannot say I would not one day be in prison or admitted in the hospital. Those are all parts of life, many people went through them. Being in the hospital is common, once a person is sick, they need doctors’ attention. Being in prison is another situation which would come by itself of imposed on them by somebody.

Above all know where you are going, if the date has come for you to leave this world. That could be the end of your patient in the world. We need to learn how life go; it is dynamic with digital world. Be careful and apply what is safe for you and which will lead you to eternal lives.

May God bless us all.