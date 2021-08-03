jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtBe patient
A foot for thought

Be patient

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The above-mentioned word is not new to all of us. People use it in a different situation, for example, a situation that a person cannot manage alone needs support, where they are in. Whether the people are sick or have a lot of challenges in lives. Sometimes you may have conditions beyond your capacity, you need help. You may narrate to your dear one; the person would help you with advice and words from the bible if he or she is a Christian. And will say be patient life is like that.

Occasionally, mothers and grandmothers, who have experiences in life used to tell their children, especially girls who got married to men who were not responsible ending up beating them from time to time to be patient marriage life is like that. It was been used for families that had critical problems like funeral, somebody who lost their loved one. They needs comfort; the only thing to say is the word tocomforts to them. It would please the person and heal the wonded part in the body and broken hearts for those who have a lot of issues.

The word patient looks simple but it has a lot of meanings depends on the situation people have or the way each and everybody analyze it. You may have different explanations based on the way you understandthe word patient.  However, many people became successful in life because they had beenpatient in any situation they went through. You may think you are the only person who issuffering, but there are many people who went beyond.

Once you are alive in this world, you need to learn a lot, you cannot say I would not one day be in prison or admitted in the hospital. Those are all parts of life, many people went through them. Being in the hospital is common, once a person is sick, they need doctors’ attention. Being in prison is another situation which would come by itself of imposed on them by somebody.

Above all know where you are going, if the date has come for you to leave this world. That could be the end of your patient in the world. We need to learn how life go; it is dynamic with digital world. Be careful and apply what is safe for you and which will lead you to eternal lives.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Training of female journalists in Eastern Africa ended

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Three days online training for female journalists in Eastern Africa ended yesterday. It was organized byUNESCOon safety mechanism and security guidelines for female journalists in Eastern Africa bloc. During the discussions,it was found that the situation of female journalists in the region were more or less the same. They were facing severe threats, sexual harassment, intimidation, torturing, killing, arrest,and other bad forms of treatment in the newsroom and in the field. Their work were been marginalized by male journalists in other parts of...
A foot for thought

Free visa for South Sudan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday report published in the media said that South Sudanese were going to get free visa to enter Kenya, due to being part of East Africa Community (EAC}. It is good news to South Sudanese to have free visa when travelling to Nairobi, Kenya. This they have been waiting for a long time since South Sudan became part of EAC. It is the policy of EAC to have free visa to all countries that are its members. The implementation depends on individual country...
A foot for thought

Safety of female journalists is not adequate

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor It was found that the safety of female journalists is threatened in African countries. Female journalists were been mistreated in media houses where they are working. They were getting severe threats during the coverage and in the media houses where they are working especially for media houses that all editors and managers are male journalists. It has become a chance to them to harass female journalists in the newsrooms. In other countries, individuals groups are part of threat to female journalists. However, you...
A foot for thought

Suicide cases far too many

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor These days there are many cases of suicides within Juba City and other parts of the country, among young and adults. Three days ago there was information reported in radio that a young girl of about 14 years old killed herself at Kator residential area due to family issues. The verbal report was that the mother of the late was married to another man. She left the children and the late was the one taking care of them by selling tea to generate...
error: Content is protected !!