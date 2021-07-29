BE OUR GUESTS BUT SEND TRUE MESSAGE

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

It was a pleasure to notice that presence of former US Congress delegation have come to Juba to acquaint and learn more about the country since the peace agreement took off the ground and where it is today with the hope of positive results to lure investors from their backyard to the country. I am saying a “pleasure” because we rarely see a large number of former this or that visiting us when still in office. The ten members of course put it plainly how they would wish to bring in investments and investors. I remember somewhere along the line thinking loud that “business is a risk one has to take in life”, so like it is said the visit was not for nothing, but what was that. Bogging my mind was that these former were in power and position at that time to influence the outcome and results of the then crisis which faced the country but waited until they became “former” with hopes for the future. One would rightly ask if they were not there when so many sanctions were being thrown left and right to our leaders and the country resulting in the current socio-economy hardship apart from the world raging coronavirus. I want someone to convince me that these members are here with and for the good of the country and the citizens. I want someone to convince me that there is nothing up-their sleeves and will give positive and good report of our progress back home when they leave. I am raising these because once beaten twice shy”. I have lived to be like Thomas who must see with his eyes. All the same the former powerful congress members but be with one thing in mind that time and action have taught us not to trust so fast because that had been our undoing in the past by over trusting that we do not want to do again.My dear former congress members please be forthright and put your proposals on the table so that our technocrats can go through them and see if they fit our situation. We are not doubting you that much but going with what has happened in the past we cannot take it for granted to fall into any hand which may not be the hand of goodwill but that which is out to destroy our being. I hope you all understand my fear going with what the prolonged sanction has done to our leaders and countries. We are like moving in an oven fully lighted with fire. My last request to you because l am sure l will not get a chance to see you in personal, pass a true picture and true reflection of the leadership and the citizens of this country on what they have done so far to have peace within and among them. This l beg of you so that those investors who wish to come to the country can understand our situation better from you members who are respected and who are known to speak the truth on humanity. I wish you all good and healthy stay in the country.