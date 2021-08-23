BE GUIDED BY WISDOM IN THE HOUSE

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

I was in top gear chatting with a friend who was recently nominated and sworn in as one among the bloated legislators to the August House. His was caring of his first appearance and how to conduct himself in and outside the house. He was asking me which attire he should wear during the first day in this big and wonderful house. I reminded my friend that parliament was still under renovation and that they were going to sit and conduct businesses at the Freedom Hall. My interjection did not go down well with him. I do not know what picture he had painted in his mind that all legislative business could only be done in parliament building and not anywhere else. His reaction to my pin-pointing the hall where business will start from tomorrow worried me a little bit. Why, because the honorable clerk to the national assembly had taken it upon himself to announce publicly when, where and exact time the first business of the house would be conducted. It was therefore shocking and challenging to notice that this friend of mine, the honorable Member of Parliament did not know where he was expected to be tomorrow. Instead, he was busy looking for a befitting attire which he was going to wear for the day. To where he did not know and even doubted me when l told him the location. Something came into me and l asked the man if he was serious. I wanted to know from him why getting new clothes to wear to where he did not know was of importance to his new calling for service delivery to the public. I was wondering how all this long the man could not have known why he was selected to represent the interests of his home area. My friend like many new faces did not believe it when their names were announced as possible members of the August House. They are still not sure if they are M.Ps until tomorrow when they will officially take their seats and conduct the first business under the unity government. They are lucky those who will be there because others are not since their appointments were nullified after a mix-up in presentation of names by their political parties. I took time to advice my friend that irrespective of where they will be, they are bound to deliver service to the public without hesitation or doubt of mind. I reminded him to remember if he could when parliament sat last and if he could remember the deliberation undertaken then. I told my friend not to spend too much time in buying attires but concentrate on the business ahead of serving the citizens in his capacity as an elected or appointed leader. I humbled myself and asked him not to sleep on the job because that would be a big letdown to the appointing authority. I told him to tell his colleagues who will be sitting guided by Madam Speaker that they owe their allegiancesto the citizens and those who appointed them to run affairs of the country positively and with dedication. .