jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, August 23rd, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialBE GUIDED BY WISDOM IN THE HOUSE
Editorial

BE GUIDED BY WISDOM IN THE HOUSE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

I was in top gear chatting with a friend who was recently nominated and sworn in as one among the bloated legislators to the August House. His was caring of his first appearance and how to conduct himself in and outside the house. He was asking me which attire he should wear during the first day in this big and wonderful house. I reminded my friend that parliament was still under renovation and that they were going to sit and conduct businesses at the Freedom Hall. My interjection did not go down well with him. I do not know what picture he had painted in his mind that all legislative business could only be done in parliament building and not anywhere else. His reaction to my pin-pointing the hall where business will start from tomorrow worried me a little bit. Why, because the honorable clerk to the national assembly had taken it upon himself to announce publicly when, where and exact time the first business of the house would be conducted. It was therefore shocking and challenging to notice that this friend of mine, the honorable Member of Parliament did not know where he was expected to be tomorrow. Instead, he was busy looking for a befitting attire which he was going to wear for the day. To where he did not know and even doubted me when l told him the location. Something came into me and l asked the man if he was serious. I wanted to know from him why getting new clothes to wear to where he did not know was of importance to his new calling for service delivery to the public. I was wondering how all this long the man could not have known why he was selected to represent the interests of his home area. My friend like many new faces did not believe it when their names were announced as possible members of the August House. They are still not sure if they are M.Ps until tomorrow when they will officially take their seats and conduct the first business under the unity government. They are lucky those who will be there because others are not since their appointments were nullified after a mix-up in presentation of names by their political parties. I took time to advice my friend that irrespective of where they will be, they are bound to deliver service to the public without hesitation or doubt of mind. I reminded him to remember if he could when parliament sat last and if he could remember the deliberation undertaken then. I told my friend not to spend too much time in buying attires but concentrate on the business ahead of serving the citizens in his capacity as an elected or appointed leader. I humbled myself and asked him not to sleep on the job because that would be a big letdown to the appointing authority. I told him to tell his colleagues who will be sitting guided by Madam Speaker that they owe their allegiancesto the citizens and those who appointed them to run affairs of the country positively and with dedication. .

You Might Also Like

Editorial

THESE KILLINGS MUST BE STOPPED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Waking up every morning to meet with reports of killings along the roads and if not then inter-communal fighting here or there is becoming too much. This cannot be apportioned to security lap but also to the people themselves. Why are cases of killing and clashing so many among people? There must be trauma coupled with economic hardship that are driving some people to do things which are prohibited or that which are against the law of the land. In some parts of the country, killings are becoming too much...
Editorial

THE SPLIT IN SPLM-IO IS NOT HEALTHY FOR PEACE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
With one of the top agenda for the visiting Sudanese Prime Minister, Hamdok being the split in the SPLM-IO, there must be all reasons to believe that neighbouring means well and want lasting peace to prevail in the country and the whole region. It is now up to the warring parties within SPLM-IO to reason up and come to terms that war or splitting will not help but to further divide people through tribal and warlords’ line. The parties should consider and live within the reality with full knowledge of...
Editorial

GIVE IN WHEN NECESSARY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo When we were growing up, we were told that a coward lives to fight another day. Our elders told us that when you are surrounded by a large number of your age-mates roaring to fight you, just give in and let them believe that you are coward. But if it happened that you meet one of them later you can then squarea ball and challenge him in the absences of his group. Then and only then will you know who the real winner...
error: Content is protected !!