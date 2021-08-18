BE CONSIDERATE TO OTHERS

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

It is sad when one loses a loved one under unclear circumstances, but more shocking if the person perishes under the hails of bullets. On Monday four people died along the Juba-Nimule Highway. Three, two sisters and a man were coming from the Loa Centenary celebrations while the fourth, a motorcycle rider was knocked dead by a commercial vehicle in the mix-up to the death of the two Catholic Sisters who had enjoyed the event with others and decided to take their journey back to Juba full of happiness and joy of the occasion. They did not make it as they were pelted with bullets by the commonly referred to as unknown gunmen. My first reaction on being told of the ambush and killing ran wild. My three colleagues were there on official duty and at the same time attended the ceremony. The information came as bush fire and we had to get to know even the position of our own colleagues. We were relieved when we talked to them one by one. It was so sad to hear that two catholic sisters were among the victims. The other innocent victim was in the wheel of a different vehicle when they were also caught in the melees, other people with him managed to escape in the bush but he was unlucky ending being burned in the vehicle, according to piece of information were are piecing together. But most important is to join the catholic fraternity, Christian and the whole country in mourning the departed souls taken away by gunmen. These evil acts do not pay and even the perpetrators will not live peaceful life after killing innocent souls which were going about their own chores. I am on my knees praying for the unknown gunmen to stop killing innocent people along the roads. I am praying for sobriety and minds to be considering human beings as they consider themselves. It written that do to others what you would want them do unto you. Life is short in all circumstance which do not need one to take it through whatever means available, but to let each and every one die his or her death instead of taking it away through guns or other weapons.At this time, we need to stand together with the relatives of those killed without provoking a situation. They were servant of God who were only doing what was designed for them to do on earth. They did not just walk from nowhere to the calling. Behind them they have families just like you and me who will miss them and their love. This brought fresh memories of the past and their meanings as detailed in the holy Christian books. How can one shot dead unarmed civilian in full Sisterhood clothes and walk away freely without a tot of guilt in his or her mind. Indeed some people are wild animal who do not have any feeling for their fellow human beings. May God rest the souls of those who died in the hands of the criminals in enternallife.