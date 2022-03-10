Be aware of betrayers

By Guest (Akol Arop Akol)

Remember everyone is dreaming, struggling, hardworking, and hoping to succeed in life. We walk with people or alone on this journey, but having the determination of who we want to be or what to have will improve a living.

In the process, people may trust or doubt themselves, support or bring one another down, and they also mix with fake love one successful. Others cry when you achieve and others do jubilation when you fail. This is life, don’t be surprised why it is wild and rough on you. Poverty chases some relatives and friends away from your back while richness attracts lost family members. When you prove to them later that you are not a failure by finally accomplishing your goals, you will have many calling you uncle, my brother’s son or daughter, my in-law, or colleague of the 2000s. They will tell you stories of a long time ago that you don’t remember at all.

How you become somebody of value, your achievements will bring people closer to you but be mindful and careful enough when interacting with them.

Do not be happy that you have attracted many friends (especially the former ones) to come back into your life. Many are just returning to destroy the little progress you have made, to share resources you have acquired, or to gather more details about you. And if you just trust people because of smiles and greetings, you will be trapped with another rope or net of exploitation, humiliation, or even assassination in cold blood.

Think of Judas who betrayed his master because of hate and love for money. He led the enemies to show where Jesus was staying with His disciples. He hugged and kissed him yet in the end, it was a planned attack.

Betrayers are disloyal relatives and friends who were once near to you sharing the same shelter and dining table. They make motivate you to open your mouth to talk about anything and later go out on social media and streets to reveal secrets, or even show your accurate location to an enemy who is hunting you.

Anyone who provides information about your wrongdoings, failures and discloses your favorite locations to strangers is a betrayer. Anyone who first enjoys your things and at the end stops talking to you or refraining from all where you stay is no longer a friend but a betrayer, call him or her an enemy.

Moral lesson: it is not the one who smiles, greets or hugs you that is a friend. A pure-hearted friend without bad intentions cries and smiles together with you. He or she is there in solidarity, to advise and comfort you in all kinds of situations, but not the one who leaves and then comes back when there are rumors about you.