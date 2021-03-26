BE A GOOD FRIEND AND REMAIN ONE

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

A friend in the diplomatic circles called me yesterday morning to inform me of the presence of the African Union (AU) Security team who had arrived in the country to evaluate and assess the peace implementation process almost 18 months down the line. Actually, this was the second call my friend had placed. The first one was of the previous evening which l did not pick-up not ignoring but it seems he did it when l was already gone asleep. Such friends who keep you abreast with news are few and indeed this friend is one of them. The friend is also aware that l am so close to issues of peace that when one is mentioned l should be informed at all cost. It was coming when a number of issues were coming up in the political circles. I like divorcing myself from designed politics and want to hold the politics of mankind with humidity. The current politics at play should be left to politicians. Let one not be blindly drawn into it because the best a politician can do is to have a voice heard. The problem is if you have not learnt their heart trick then you will find yourself left alone in the mud. A saying that there is no permanent enmity in politics should always remain a guiding factors in mind and heart. This is why my interests shifted from the on-goings to the presences. I sent a filler to the AU Security Council to at least provide me with their inner-findings during their three days execution of the continental service delivery to the people of this nation. In my filler l wanted them to tell me the truth and the truth alone if what some political agents are saying is true and if so or not then what is the best next step to take without going back into the past and without creating more uncertainty in the well-being and mind of the general public.I am a very liberal man with a liberal mind but very careful with utterances that are meant to divide or favor sectionalism. My skull of thought is always pegged on reality without welcoming imaginations. This is why l took my time to wait for the AU fact-finding mission to tell me the truth of what was going on according to their continental world. They had a very and busy schedule since arriving in the country on Wednesday. Their heavy-duty assignments will end some time today when they will be able to give the correct road-map to the peace implementation journey which has come this far. Indeed such results since it is involving all key players and partners are worth eagerly waiting for instead of rushing and making unconcluded conclusions. The way the unity government came into being after grueling round table talks in and across the borders, is the same way that any matter standing unresolved now in the peace agreement, will be resolved. Pre-empting issues to bend this cause should be resisted by peace-loving citizens.