Bashir handover to ICC necessary for justice to victims

By: Morris Dogga

The Human Rights Watch-Amnesty International has welcomed the decision by the Sudanese Ruling Council to handover former President Omer Al- Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

On Tuesday, the Members of Sudan’s ruling council announced that they would hand Omar al-Bashir to the ICC in The Hague.

Bashir is wanted for war crimes and genocide.

He was indicted by the ICC on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and committing genocide in the Darfur region.

Two arrest warrants were issued in 2009 and 2010.

In a statement seen by Juba Monitor, Amnesty International Acting Secretary General Julie Verhaar said the decision was a welcomed step towards justice for victims and their families.

“It is a historic outrage that, despite being under arrest warrants for more than a decade, al-Bashir has evaded justice until now.”

“The Sudanese authorities should translate these words into action and immediately transfer al-Bashir and other individuals under ICC arrest warrant to The Hague. They should further show that the era of impunity for al-Bashir’s government is over by bringing to justice all other alleged perpetrators of horrific crimes of the previous regime.”

Bashir was forced from office in April last year by the military after nationwide protests against his 30-year rule.

He has stood trial in Sudan on corruption charges and was sentenced to two years in jail in December, a ruling many said was too lenient.