jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, November 29th, 2021
HomeNewsBari congregation celebrates St Cecilia’s feast
News

Bari congregation celebrates St Cecilia’s feast

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By James Atem Kuir

As hundreds of Bari speakers’ congregation celebrated the annual feast of Saint Ceciliaat Saint Theresa parish yesterday, the faithfuls were strongly urged to embrace the use of local languages in conducting Spiritual services for meaningful worship.

The feast of St Cecilia is an annual musical celebration held around the world by catholic and other denominations in honour of the Roman martyr Saint Cecilia venerated as the patron saint of music and blindness, according the catholic tradition.

The annual event is marked on November 22 but on Saturday, Catholic faithful who worship in Bari language drawn together from different parishes within Juba County and beyond converged to St. Theresa Cathedral celebrated under the theme: “I will sing to the Lord all my life; as long as I live, I will sing praises to my God. May He be pleased with my song, for my gladness comes from Him,”.

The event featured presentation of gifts, dances and praises from different choir groups as well as celebratory mass and speeches to mark the blissful commemorations.

Auxiliary Bishop of Juba, Santo Loku Pio Doggale who presided over the celebratory mass encouraged the Bari speaking congregation to embrace conduct of spiritual services in local language in order for the word of God to be understood better and for meaningful worship.

The senior priest who said he had been called out for speaking vernacular when preaching when to local people, said there was no sin speaking worshipping God local languages.

“I have been accused of being a tribal person when I speak in local language. No, I am not tribal. My only problem is that my father and mother come from Bari tribe.And with this, I would like to tell you that there is no sin in speaking your own language and coming from a certain tribe. This is why the Catholic Church recognizes the local church so that people worship God in their local language. So, worshipping in the local languages is important in the catholic.” he said.

The Catholic Church is the largest single Christian denomination in South Sudan with a following of more than 6.2 million people.

You Might Also Like

News

Health authorities heighten surveillance amid fast-spreading omicron variant

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei Health authorities said that they have heightened surveillance across the country against COVID-19 as the world witnessed yet another fast-spreading variant of the deadly disease last week. Director General for Preventive Health Services and acting COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. John Rumunu confirmed preparations for detecting the new strain of the communicable disease Omicron variant detected inSouth Africa. While briefing the Media, John Rumunu said that all the health departments have taken all the preventive measures and were in position to fight the variant. “We have prepared,...
error: Content is protected !!