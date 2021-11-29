Bari congregation celebrates St Cecilia’s feast

By James Atem Kuir

As hundreds of Bari speakers’ congregation celebrated the annual feast of Saint Ceciliaat Saint Theresa parish yesterday, the faithfuls were strongly urged to embrace the use of local languages in conducting Spiritual services for meaningful worship.

The feast of St Cecilia is an annual musical celebration held around the world by catholic and other denominations in honour of the Roman martyr Saint Cecilia venerated as the patron saint of music and blindness, according the catholic tradition.

The annual event is marked on November 22 but on Saturday, Catholic faithful who worship in Bari language drawn together from different parishes within Juba County and beyond converged to St. Theresa Cathedral celebrated under the theme: “I will sing to the Lord all my life; as long as I live, I will sing praises to my God. May He be pleased with my song, for my gladness comes from Him,”.

The event featured presentation of gifts, dances and praises from different choir groups as well as celebratory mass and speeches to mark the blissful commemorations.

Auxiliary Bishop of Juba, Santo Loku Pio Doggale who presided over the celebratory mass encouraged the Bari speaking congregation to embrace conduct of spiritual services in local language in order for the word of God to be understood better and for meaningful worship.

The senior priest who said he had been called out for speaking vernacular when preaching when to local people, said there was no sin speaking worshipping God local languages.

“I have been accused of being a tribal person when I speak in local language. No, I am not tribal. My only problem is that my father and mother come from Bari tribe.And with this, I would like to tell you that there is no sin in speaking your own language and coming from a certain tribe. This is why the Catholic Church recognizes the local church so that people worship God in their local language. So, worshipping in the local languages is important in the catholic.” he said.

The Catholic Church is the largest single Christian denomination in South Sudan with a following of more than 6.2 million people.