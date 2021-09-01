BANKS-MPs directed to open accounts

By John Agok

Members of parliament (MPs) from both houses of Transitional National Legislative Assembly and Council of States were yesterday directed by Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba to open new bank accounts, which will allow theadministration of the two houses to channel monies deemed as emoluments to their accounts.

The parliamentarians also unanimously passed appointment of two committees tasked to respectively study the President’s Speech and reviewing the draft-code of conduct of business for TNLA 2021 as guiding documents. The two formed committees are required to undergo the process for only a fortnight and report back to parliament.

Issues of great concern, among others, to have Chief whips for all political parties subjected to discussions in the draft code of conduct. MPs were also urged to conduct induction workshop program, just to enlighten the new members with procedures of Parliament and to study R-ARCISS Chapters properly.

Speaker Kumba called on parliamentarians to open their bank accounts in to allow administration of the two houses to deposit some little amount as they wait for other remaining portions.

The Establishment funds is granted to all eligible Member of Parliament.

“I have directed the administration of two houses to workout little funds for settlement of MPs, although the other portion will be paid later”, she said.

“Some of the members here have no bank accounts to transfer money to, so please open yours for money to be transfer before the end of this week and the remaining portion will follow later”, she underscored.

The Speaker did not specified on how much amount will be paid as emolument to all parliamentarians.

Gatwech Lam Puoch the Member of Parliament admitted that, they had been mandated to receive such money as part of establishment funds.