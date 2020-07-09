jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, July 10th, 2020
News

Bank of South Sudan injects over 5M USD to purchase gold

By Kidega Livingstone

The Governor of the Bank of South Sudan Gamal Abdalla Wani said the Bank has injected over 5 million dollars to buy crude gold from local miners to boost the economy.

Wani said the government has released 4 million dollars and the Central Bank added 1.5 million dollars for the project.

The gold would be sold in the international market to avail more hard currencies in the country.

Wani said the bank started buying crude gold from the local miners because oil prices have been dropping down in the world market due to coronavirus pandemic.

“All the prices have gone up but as Central Bank, we have come up with plan B because plan A which is the oil revenue, its prices have gone down which is not giving us anything. Our plan “B” should be buying crude gold. We have requested the money from the Ministry of Finance, good enough we are going to use local currency for buying the crude gold,” Wani said.

“We are going to attack local miners to buy more gold. Plan “C” will be Gum Arabic because when we do that it will strengthen our currency,” he added.

The Bank has already sent gold buyers to Lobonok after that they will proceed to Gorom and later on to Kapoeta, he said.

 “As I talk our people are in Lobonok buying the gold, thereafter they will go to Gorom and later to Eastern Equatora in Kapoeta. Within a short time things will be okay,” he said.  

He said the gold that would be sold in the international markets target to bring more hard currencies in the market.

Wani said that by selling the refined or crude gold and Gum Arabic in the international market, the government would have free hand to borrow more hard currencies and period of paying debt or loan would be extended that will give breathing space for the government.

“We have to contribute effectively, with the gold that we have the price will come down by injecting relevant rate and more money in the markets to stop the high prices,” he added.

The Bank of South Sudan monetary policy committee convened an extraordinary meeting on Friday July 2020 to consider measures intended to mitigate adverse impact of coronavirus pandemic in the country nascent financial system and banking sector in particular and buying gold is one of the measures.  

