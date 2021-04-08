Bank not involved in power blackout

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The shutdown of Juba electricity power is not undoing of the African Development Bank (AFDB), not Power Company in Juba city.

Earlier, the African Development Bank funded the USD 38 million expansion and rehabilitation of the electricity distribution network in Juba. The project was primarily financed through a grant. It was implemented by the South Sudan Electricity Corporation, which is the power utility created by the Government. The Corporation falls under South Sudan’s Ministry of Energy and Dams.

The African Development Bank Group Country Manager, Benedict Kanusaid in a press release seen by Juba Monitor that the African Development Bank Group is not involved in any decision marking regarding power shedding in Juba city.

“African Development Bank group wishes to clarify that the Bank has played no direct role in power generation in Juba and is not involved,in any matters concerning the operation and maintenance of the electricity distribution networks in South Sudan. On being commissioned in 2019, the African Development Bank-funded protect significantly helped to restore electricity supply in the central business district. It brought electricity to Juba homes, businesses, educational institutions and hospitals,” he said.

He added that more than 1,667 of the cur’sstreetlight are now functional, facilitating night movements and contributing to crimes prevention.

He revealed that African Development Bank remains committed to working with the South Sudanese Government and other development partners to facilitate the provision of reliable electricity supply to Juba’s central business district and suburbs.

The Bank envisages a range of socioeconomic benefits arising directly and indirectly from this project. They include reduced cost of doing business and improved service delivery in education and health facilities.

“Since the African Development Bank commenced operations in South Sudan in 2012, it has funded 12 operations. They cover various sectors, including energy, agriculture, health, water and sanitation, education and governance. The Bank current active portfolio in South Sudan has financial commitments of about USD 131.18 million,”

On Tuesday, Juba Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO) by Ezra Construction and Development Group informed the general public that they will shut down power in few days due to lack of commitment from the stakeholders who breached the agreement signed in 2017.

Juba power, Government has paid (8) million dollars plus recent (3) million dollars respectively and remaining one million that totals it up to (12) million USD.