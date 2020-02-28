Bangzee, YMO nominated for East African Fashion Awards

By Mandela Nelson Denis

Two South Sudanese, Bangzee and YMO have been nominated in the East African Fashion awards.

Bangzee is a professional model and YMO is one of the country’s finest vocalists.

Bangzee got nominated under the category of most stylist social media icon of the year award and battling it with representatives from other countries such as Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania.

Bangzee, who is currently in Juba appealed to South Sudanese to vote for him so that he can bring the award home.

“It is a big thing for me and the entire country to be nominated in the East African fashion week and I kindly request my fellow countrymen and women to vote for me every day so that we can win,” said Bangzee.

YMO famously known for the beautiful South Sudan song has also requested his fans and the country at large to vote for him.

The closing of voting for East African fashion award for the nominees will end on Saturday and on the 12th of March in Kampala. Winners will be declared.