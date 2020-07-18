jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, July 19th, 2020
News

Bakosoro calls on parties to unite and work together

By Bullen Bala Aleander        

The Minister of Public Services and Human Resource Development and a member of South Sudan Opposition Allaince (SSOA) urged the political leaders to unite and work together for the interest of peace and leave aside political differences.

Addressing an event orgainsed to celebrate the appointement of the Western Equatoria State Governor ealier this week in Juba, Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro said South Sudanese were tired of war and everyone needed peace in the country, people do not want to see politicians divided them again.

“We the politicians of the different parties to the agreement, let us give peace a chance, give people their rights and this policy of divide and rule that we are trying to embrace is the worst politics,” said Minister Bakosoro.

“Especially our governors of various States, they came from different parties of SPLM/IG, SPLM-IO, SSOA and OPP, we are one government and the objective is to serve our people.”

According to him the parties are not to work for their interests, or their own part’s interests but they should rather work for the interest of the people of South Sudan.

“If we start working against each other with the idea of failing the other group then we are very stupid, and we will never take the country forward, we should work together for the goodness of our Country,” he added.

He appealed to the entire politicians from the different parties to have common ideas of making the Country to be among peaceful states in the region.

He also calls on the people in the Country to support the leadership of the Country, adding that citizens should stop criticizing their leaders and stop tribalism and hatred.

“If our communities in the states are united, we will always have peace in the country but if they are divided, the national government will never be united,” he added.

He said for the states to be peaceful, the states’ governments have to be strong in uniting people and leaders should stop traibelism.

