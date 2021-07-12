jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, July 12th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialBACK TO WORK AFTER FETE
Editorial

BACK TO WORK AFTER FETE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

The larger population were overjoyed with the peaceful tenth anniversary celebration that they almost forgot the existence of the dreaded corona virus pandemic that is shaking the world. Indeed the celebration which fall on a Friday making it a longer weekend was befitting the long wait which had previously seen such event postponed for one reason or another. People took to night spots for leisure and merry making. Mostly reported were road accidents through careless or overdoing the celebration. Some forgot that they are required to in the forefront of production. Surely it has been a long time since such a peaceful national celebration took place and ten years are gone. It is time to start counting the achievements and challenges that have stood on the way to development. After ten years and peace coming back to stay, there should be a new thinking and new approach to issues of national concerns while expecting another peaceful anniversary same time next year. For now the work should be carried out although in the middle COVID-19. There should be seriousness performance by the public servants now that their salaries have been hiked by 100 percent. The habit of playing games and at times leaving coats hanged should not be tolerated. What they have been lacking or complaining about was good salaries to enable them perform effectively. The Government should also honour their promises by paying the workers on regularly. The performance of each individual should be monitored and only on merit should they be allowed to continue. There have been cases of workers taking French leave while others are doing different businesses to make end meet. It is not forbidden to do other business, but each must have its own time. It is not proper to combine the two at once which would create conflict of interests.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

THIS IS ECONOMIC RACISM

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo What came to my mind was to ask myself what was the actual meaning orfact of what racism was about? You might wonder why I was asking myself this and why at this time of all the times. I went on a mission of mind blogging to find out in the simplest term what this word meant. This is what l found out. The term ‘racism’ is often poorly understood. The Oxford Dictionary defines it as, "Prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone...
Editorial

IMPLEMENT DIRECTIVES ON SALARY INCREMENT

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The directive by President Kiir for the increment of civil servants salaries by 100 percent margin should be implemented without delay. The directive was given yesterday when the head of state addressed the nation from his office during the tenth Independence Day celebration. He directed the ministries concerned to effect the directive immediately and outlined the source of generating funds which is 5000barrels of oil a day and which would cover salaries and operation. The directive should be implemented since civil servants have had to go through a number of...
error: Content is protected !!