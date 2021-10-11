jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, October 11th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialBACK TO THE LAND FOR A PURPOSE
Editorial

BACK TO THE LAND FOR A PURPOSE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

A friend of mine came to tell me his future plan of going back to the land after he learned that the European Union was to avail 41 million Dollar grant for feeder roads and food security. He was sure that come the money and he would have developed his farm and be able to transport his produce to both local and international market. He has been weary in the city of these white collar jobs. He needed to have his hand soiled for a good cause. He had all a long wanted to be a farmers and do a man’s job that would make him sweat all the time. Yes we wanted to be part of the history in food security or production. He had tried his hand in so many jobs but he had not managed to save anything or complete any tangible project. All this long he had lived from hand to mouth and had not succeeded to get what he wanted in life. His thought came back to him when he realize that years were going and he had nothing to fall back on. He had wasted golden time and was now determined to seek new direction which was farming. He had only one or two shortfalls. First there was no proper access road to his area and second he would need farming tools. The soil was rich and did not need manure. It was fertile and not used. His first undertaking was to put up a small house and then start preparing the land for cultivation. He wished that by the time he was done with preparation, the feeder road near his place would be ready for use. This would be a lot of plus to him and the government. Time was running out for him as he wanted to bring-up a family, more so, children in a more relaxed atmosphere without the rush witnessed in the city. He was anxious that only going back to the land would be a permanent solution to his desirable needs. He remembered a word. Taking town to the people was in his mind and he wanted to live with it by example and by actualizing the dream. My friend reminded me of the slogan “yes we can” which made a breakthrough for someone in the USA for presidency. My heart went in deep breathing for my friend as l wished him the best and luck in his future endeavours. In my mind l was thinking that how many young men would take a bold stand like my little friend. I was thinking that if majority of the youth formed groups and decided to team up in farming then the issue of food security would be properly handled. I knew that my thinking was far-fetched because most young people wanted to associate with new technology which was not available in the rural areas. Can the thinking change and be real for the good of all.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

Juba-Bor Road Beneficial: ARC official

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By correspondent The Juba-Bor Road is already beneficial to the people of South Sudan said Simon Akuei, the Coordinator of African Resource Cooperation. Simon Akuei was speaking to journalists who were invited to see the progress of the Road construction at Mangalla Camp. Simon revealed that several fishermen enroute the Juba-Bor Road every day to bring fresh fish from Bor to Juba for consumption by the population in Juba. “The benefits of the Road are now clearly evident, even before we finish the construction, I stay at Mangalla and always...
Editorial

WAS SOMETHING WRONG WITH DEWORMING IN IBBA

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
It is indeed heart rendering move by the government to take care of school children who developed adverse side effect after taking deworming tablets in Ibba county of Western Equatoria. The Vice President of Service Cluster Hussein Abdelbagi, led a team including health officials to find out what really happened on the ground. This kind of action is a motivation factor when a senior government official take matters of national importance to settle when they are still fresh. It is encouraging that there is a government that cares for its...
Editorial

SEVEN WAYS TO SPOT A FAKE DEGREE CERTIFICATE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo I have for the purpose of the increased cases of fake certificate as demonstrated by the Ministry of Higher Education, l have some points to share with readers although not local but can equally help in detecting some cases. Here are Hedd’s Magnificent Seven tips for identifying fake certificates and bogus websites. It is illegal to present fake degree certificates and transcripts as genuine documents. Under the Fraud Act 2006, it can result in a prison sentence of up to ten years. 1....
Editorial

DISCIPLINE ROGUE SECURITY OFFICERS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
It is like some government officials are applying two sets of laws in this country. Why, just the other day Uganda and South Sudan waived visa fees for the citizens of the two sisterly countries coming in and going out or for stay. There is an immigration place in Gumbo which has become notorious by arresting foreigners mostly Ugandans. Yesterday about 25 people male and female were arrested in a make-up operation by officers on drummed up charges among them being in the country without valid visa. This an indication...
error: Content is protected !!