Azande Community in Uganda condemns killings in Tombura

By William Madouk Garang

The Azande community in Uganda has condemned the killingsthat claimed the lives of five people, destroyed property and displaced over a hundred in Tombura County, Western Equatoria State.

In the press release extended to juba monitor, the Chairperson of Azande Students Union in Uganda (ASUU),Julie James Samson Mizani condemned in the strongest terms possible the destruction and killing of innocent lives in the State.

“On behalf of the ASUU parliament and on my own behalf as the incumbent Speaker of the Azande Students’ Union in Uganda, I strongly condemn the killings of innocent civilians, destruction of property and displacement of children and women in Tombura, Western Equatoria State,”Mizani said.

She advised her fellow students to be strong and refrain from involvement in communal conflict.

“On a more serious note, we urge all parties involved in the conflict to halt the killing of unarmed civilians, the looting of people’s property and the displacement of innocent people,” she added.

She further urged the State government, cultural leaders, cleric, civil society organizations, youth and women groups to work together to find a long-term solution to the conflict in Tombura County.