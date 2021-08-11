Ayod flood response committee to deliver support soon

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The committee for Ayod Flood Response Initiative (AFRI) is expected to deliver support next week to over 900 who were displaced in Ayod county of Jonglei State.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Head of Technical Committee for (AFRI) who is also Executive Director of the Center for Peace and Advocacy, Ter Manyang Gatwech said that several villages had been washed away by the flash flood.

“Majority of the people were displaced. Currently many people are staying alongside canal because their homeshavebeen washed away by heavy flooding. In May, Ayod community organized fund raising in order to support flood victim in Ayod County,” he said.

He added that the team would go to Ayod to give some donation to the flood victims next week.

He revealed that Heavy rains had submerged homes and agricultural fields, forcing families and their livestock to flee to higher ground.

Last week, the members of Ayod Flood Response Initiative led by AFRI Chairperson, Emmanuel Gawar Paul briefed First Vice President Dr. Machar about the massive displacement in Ayod county.

Earlier, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) reported that flooding had affected the states of Jonglei, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Unity, Upper Nile and Warrap since the start of this year’s rainy season, which usually starts around May.

In Jonglei, at least 30,000 people were affected by floods in Ayod County and a further 18,000 were affected in Fangak County in May this year, UNOCHA said. Meanwhile a combined total of 37,000 people in communities across Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Unity, Upper Nile and Warrap states had also been affected.

The Red Cross reported that an estimated 90,000 people had been affected by flooding during this year’s rainy season.Red Cross also reported that flooding had damaged homes and agricultural fields.