Aweil West leaders warned chiefs of annexingBomas

By William Madouk Garang

Aweil West County commissioner Stephen Wieu Guot,has condemned two paramount chiefs, Mawien Mawien Diing and Kuac KuacKuac for trying to annex two Bomas, Ajuet and Chimel Bomas to Aweil Center.

Ngong Deng Gum, a member of National Legislative Assembly (NLA) said Ajuet and Chimel Bomas are historically and administratively part of Greater Meiriampayam of Aweil West County, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

“During our struggle time,Ajuet and Chimel were part of Meiriam payam, Gomjuer, Ayat and Marial Baai are the payams composing Aweil west,” he said.

Both MP Ngong Deng Gum and Commissioner Stephen Wieu Guot remarks came after the two traditional leaders, in a letter dated March 11, asserted that the two Bomas (Ajuet& Chimel) are part of Aweil Municipality belonging to Aweil Center County.

Chiefs Mawein Mawein Diing and Kuac KuacKuac were reacting to earlier speech given by commissioner Guot on local radio station (Akolyam 91 FM, saying Ajuetand Chimel belong to his county.

The two chiefs said: “We the communities of two the areas, Ajuet and Chimel condemn the speech of Aweil West Commissioner. What thecommissioner said on Akolyam 91 FM last night is wrong. We are not part of constituency number 8 (Aweil West County). This is a hundredpercent wrong. We are constituency number 7 (Aweil Center County).”

In aninterview with Juba Monitorover the weekend, Commissioner Guotdiscredited their assertions, saying the people of the two areas said they are part of Aweil West County.

“Actually, From the view point of youth of Greater Meiriam, Chimel, Kuach and Ajuet Mawien, all the entire people of paramount chiefs of Kuach and Mawien Diing are for Aweil West County,” Mr. Guot said.

He said the proposal of the chiefs has not been taken in consultation with intellectuals, chiefs, and all the people of the two areas.

“After this interim period, these people can go for censuses, after censuses election and after elections automatically these proposal will be considered by the government,” he said.

MP Ngong Deng Gum also said: “There are many channels they (community) can present their initiation to, start from boma to payam and to county level, the county will present it to ministryof local government to be discussed and if approved then to council of ministers and to state assembly for further approval. If approved by state assembly than it can be taken to council of ministers at national level for deliberation and approval afterward to presidency, vice president and legal advisors if already approved, it can be signed by president. This are the normal procedure done” Gum stressed.

Aweil West County is made up of the following payams (sub-counties):

Chelkou (Gomjuer West), Maduany (Meiriam East), Marialbaai (Ayat East), Mayom Akoon (Gomjuer Ctr.), Mayom Akuangrel (Ayat Ctr.), Nyinbuoli (Ayat West), Udhum (Meiriam West), and Wedweil (Gomjuer East).