Aweil Students’ Association elect new chairman

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Greater Aweil Students’ Association in University of Juba has elected a new Chairman to lead an association for a period of one year.

On Sunday last weekend, Aweil Association in University of Juba elected Aluong Matem Mawien as a Chairperson for Aweil Students’ Association in University of Juba for a tenure of one year.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Chairman of Aweil Students’ AluongMatem Mawien said the time of election was over and it is then to join hands and work for the better future in order to bring the association to a next phase.

“I want to assure you that my objectives will materialize as I had promise dear lier. Let us start new a chapter tolive in peace because we love each other beyond limits,”Mawien said.

He appreciated all the people for their support toward his leadership.

“It is my pleasure to thanks all students who had turnedup to vote for me and those who did not vote for me too. May God bless youalthough some candidates didn’t meettheir expectations. I hope next time your goals will be in place because we are still moving ahead with this mighty association,” Mawien said.