jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, May 25th, 2021
HomeNational NewsAweil Students’ Association elect new chairman
National News

Aweil Students’ Association elect new chairman

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Greater Aweil Students’ Association in University of Juba has elected a new Chairman to lead an association for a period of one year.

On Sunday last weekend, Aweil Association in University of Juba elected Aluong Matem Mawien as a Chairperson for Aweil Students’ Association in University of Juba for a tenure of one year.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Chairman of Aweil Students’ AluongMatem Mawien said the time of election was over and it is then to join hands and work for the better future in order to bring the association to a next phase.

“I want to assure you that my objectives will materialize as I had promise dear lier. Let us start new a chapter tolive in peace because we love each other beyond limits,”Mawien said.

He appreciated all the people for their support toward his leadership.

“It is my pleasure to thanks all students who had turnedup to vote for me and those who did not vote for me too. May God bless youalthough some candidates didn’t meettheir expectations. I hope next time your goals will be in place because we are still moving ahead with this mighty association,” Mawien said.

You Might Also Like

National News

Calm returned in Pibor Administrator Area

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang Authority in Pibor Administrative Area has confirmed that security situation area is calm after twenty-three thousand (23000) white army youth group attacked Pibor area over the weekend. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Coordinator of PiborAdministrator Peter Ajak Lingo said civilians have returned back to their respective areas but there is no food. “Since fighting occurred, we did not get the really number of people who have been killed and those who were injured. All the houses were burned to ashes especiallyGumuruk, Lekuangole and many other...
National News

UNISFA urged to bring perpetrators of killings to book

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak KacjangB The government has urgedUnited Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators who committed the killing of innocent civilians and bring them to justice. On 14 to 16 May last week, an armed Militia group being supported by the enemies of peace attacked innocent civilians in the Village of Wunamedh at western part of Abyei town and Dungoup at Eastern Part of Abyei town. The attack claimed lives of 12 innocent civilians including an elderly person of 75 years old, left...
error: Content is protected !!