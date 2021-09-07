Aweil South County still under threat of Malaria and Hunger

By Yiep Joseph

Aweil South County of Northern Bhar el Ghazal State remained under terrible threat from malaria and typhoid due to floods that covered the areaand destroyed almost all the crops and livestock.

In July, most of the areas in Northern Bhar el Ghazal and Aweil South were hit by heavy floods that destroyed crops such as sorghum and livestock in the area.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Commissioner of Aweil South County,Luka Thel Thel, revealed that the floods have occupied eighty percent of the areas in the county resulting in complete destruction of crops and livestock. He said, the community is vulnerable to severe malaria and Hunger.

He revealed that only in one Payam, half of the population is not affected by floods but the others are still flooded by water.

“The Headquarters of Jooc-Awan Payam of Aweil South County is affected by floods. Other Payams including, Ayaai, Pathou, Tiaraliet, Gak-rol, Tarweng and Nyieth are also affected ” ThelSaid.

“The July floods are still there, eighty percent of the population in Aweil South is stillunder water and most of the crops has been washed away by floods. As such food shortage is looming”he added.

He called on the government and Non-governmental Organizations(NGOs) to assist flood affected people with malarial drugs and food items in order to rescue the situation.

“Yesterday, I was at a meeting with the representative of the United NationsOffice for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) in far North Bhar el Ghazal discussing the urgent support for this affected population in Aweil South” Thel said.

ThelurgedNon-governmental Organizations to provide malarial drugs, mosquito nets and other necessary items such as blankets and shelters.

Thel mentioned that some of the Organizations have promised to do something to the people adding that they are in preparation to assess the situation.

He appealed to the UN OCHA to seek support of NGOs and coordinate with them in order to help the people affected by the floods.

Thel mentioned that the State Government through the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission(RRC) distributed food items to the people affected by the floods.However the items were not enough for the affected population.

However, Joseph Piol, the Headteacher of PathouPrimary School stated that most pupils attended classes under trees since most of the roofs were destroyed bythe floods and heavy rains in July.

“The roofs of most of the classes in this school have been removed and the wall destroyed by heavy rains. Therefore, pupils attended their lessons under trees and open roof classes” Piol said.

He narrated that out of the nine classes in PathouPrimary School, only five classes are roofed and others are almost collapsing.

“The five classes cannot accommodate about one thousand pupils or above ” he added.

Piolrevealed that classes stop during the rains and later resume when the it has stopped raining and this has interrupted most of the lessons hence leading to poor performance.

He called on the government to intervene adding that if the government failed to do so, the school is likely to collapse next year.

MalongAgui a resident of Pathoupayam revealed that due to heavy rains. pupils sometimes return home without being taught.

He called on the government to quickly intervene and help the suffering pupils so as to continue with their studies.

“Pupils are taught under the trees, they lack scholastic materials and feeding is also problem, this needs urgent response from the State G overnment and the partners” Malong concluded.