Aweil community urged gov’t to rebuild Nyamlel Secondary School

By William Madouk Garang

Nyamlel Secondary School, a historic education facility in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, has been out of use since 2012 as it remains too dilapidated.

The school is located in Aweil West County, it was damaged during the war.

Established by the Christian missionaries in the early 19th century, the communities living nearby the school did not only concede the good name the facility had gained for having produced known personalities in the state, but continue to pay the price of sending their children to study in distant location as a result of the closure of the school.

In 2019, the community there through the Gomjuerthii Community Association (GCA), a welfare association based in Juba, joined efforts to consolidate funds to renovate the destroyed facility.

The community had only been able to rebuild four additional classrooms and two offices since 2020. Four classrooms are yetto haveroof tops, doors, and windows, in addition to latrines and sitting benches due to insufficient funds.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, Mario Dhieu Duang, the Secretary General of Gomjuerthii Community Association (GCA) said: “we started the process of renovation at the level of community here, in 2019.We formed the committee presided by our chairperson. We deliberated on the issues among the executive members to iron out the issues affecting the community. And we came up with idea of renovating Nyamlel secondary school.”

“The Community accepted our calls and the fund was raised by those in the country and diaspora through contribution and fundraising,” Duang said.

But Mr. Duang said their collectionhave not been adequate for the reconstruction project,and now appeals for support from the State and National Ministry of General Education and partners.

“We use this chance to call upon the state and national government as well as NGOs to help raise funds in order to complete the remaining parts of renovation process,” Duang Stressed.

He said if revived, the school will serve the Aweil West County community whose children have been forced to go long distances to attend secondary schools.

“What prompted us to come up with idea of renovating the school is that our children are suffering and have nowhere to access high education. As a Community, we think it’s important to contribute the little we have and reach our voice to the state government and national government to join hands with us to revive the first national secondary school in Northern Bhar el Ghazal,” he appealed.

The school which also operatesa primary School is located about 50 Miles South of Kiir River along the border between the Republic of Sudan and South Sudan.

According to reports, the school was forced to close because of the war that erupted out between Anya-anya and the Khartoum regimes in 1955.

It was later reopened in 1972 by Dr. Damazo Majak who was an instrumental figure behind the progress of the school by then. He lobbied funds from government and well-wishers to run, attracting many students to join, and was later turnedinto aboarding school.

In 1983, many students in the school left and joined the revolution movement of SPLA/M, promptingthe Sudanese government to ban the institution from operating.