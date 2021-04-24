Aweil community bail out popular artist Larson Angok

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Aweil Community leaders has unloosened popular Singer Artist commonly known as Larson Angok Garang from his arrest after spending thirty-seven(37) days in custody in Juba.

On 17th March, Police in Wau town of Western Bahr el Ghazal reported detained popular singer Larson Angok in what was seen as an arrest over a controversial Facebook post before transferred to Juba. Angok was instead apprehended and detained by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and thepolice said Mr. Angokwas a member of the police service.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Singer Larson Angok appreciated community and entire citizens for standing with him during difficult time.

“Yes, I was bailed out by community elders from Mading Aweil. Currently I am waiting for trial,”

Singer Larson Angok is popular musician in the country, one of his song criticizes the SPLM for what Angok describes as “abandoning its children for other people’s children.”

It is widely seen as a reference to the inclination by President Salva Kiir to employ people who previously served under former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, at the expense of those who fought the liberation war with the SPLM.

Another song touches aboutinsufficient of salary for civil servants, and especially the condition of the members of the organized forces.

Earlier this year, singer Angok wrote open letter to President Salva Kiir Mayardit in his Facebook page regarding the suffering of South Sudanese soldiers and citizens. He suggested to thePresident to intervene and help, he was told to apologize that his letter was bias.

“On 19th March, the office of National Security Service distant themselves from the arrest of Singer Larson Angok.The office of NSS informed the general public that National Security Services has nothing to do with the arrest and detention of artist as widely claimed. Anybody who false accuse NSS with intention to damage the positive reputation and reduce the public confidence on the service shall be held accountable anytime, anywhere at any place by the law”.