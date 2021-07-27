jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, July 27th, 2021
News

Authority to set-up a one stop network control tower

By John Agok

The National Communication Authority (NCA) said it was working to set-up one control tower to regulate telecommunication network in the country.

The (NCA) boss last week led the groundbreaking event at Bilinyangin Juba – Bor road in a bid to erect the only Tower which could accommodate all the networks being operated in and going outside the country at one go.

Napoleon Adok Gai the NCA Director General assured the communities on efficiency and reliability of the tower by accommodating all the networks.

He appreciated those involved in making the project commence well.

“We want to appreciate everyone that is involved in this case to make sure that the project commences well,” he said.

Gai also told local communities the important of having one Tower that would make access of communication based on their choice of network.

“A week ago, we did a ground breaking in Bilinyang; in order to initiate another project. As part of the NCA’s commitment, we’re setting up one of the towers that will help us accommodate all networks at a go. This will help the local communities to access communication based on their choices of the network they prefer to use,” he said.

Recently, Michael Makuei, the Minister of Information, Telecommunication and Postal Services was quoted while giving a speech during the welcoming of members of the Board of Directors saying, “As NCA, we welcome all the board members to work with us. Our mission is to make sure that there is effective and efficient communication in the country.”

