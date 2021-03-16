Authorities should work hard to get solutions to COVID – 19

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

According to reports in the newspapers yesterday, the rates of COVID-19 are increasing in the states than in Juba City which is very dangerous.The informationis really distressingSouth Sudanese. There may be reasons for this. It could be due to lack of enough information to the people in the states or majority of the people are ignoring rules of the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization (WHO} which requires that people should keep social distances, wash hands with soap and clean water and use sanitizers frequently with facemasks as required.

If the above rules are not being followed in the states, it would be easy for the citizens to be affected with the virus. The other danger could be from people who are positive with the virus, but still move to the states from time to time, interacting with people who are free from COVID-19 pandemic. The dangerous part is the system of taking dead bodies to the villages for burials. This started long time ago before the breakout of coronavirus in the country.

Currently people who are buried in the states, a number of them died as a result of COVID- 19. If it is continues, the rate of the infection will not stop. I don’t know or understand whyit is difficult to the authorities to prevent people from taking dead body to the states. I am sure there should a strong rules that anyone who died of COVID – 19, s be buried in cemetery. In developed countries, there are special arrangements in some cemeteries for burying people who died of Coronavirus pandemic. South Sudan should have the same system which would reduce the rate of people affected with COVID -19.

On the other hand, facilities for checking people to identify their status are not enough even in Juba. For example, preventive materials and measures are not easily available more so in people’s residences. If a person is realized to havesymptoms of COVID-19, there are no health workers to be reached immediately to take care of them. All those possibilitiesshould be looked into, otherwise we need to be serious with prevention of Coronavirus Pandemic.

May God bless us all.