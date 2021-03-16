jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, March 16th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialAuthorities should work hard to get solutions to COVID – 19
Editorial

Authorities should work hard to get solutions to COVID – 19

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

According to reports in the newspapers yesterday, the rates of COVID-19 are increasing in the states than in Juba City which is very dangerous.The informationis really distressingSouth Sudanese. There may be reasons for this. It could be due to lack of enough information to the people in the states or majority of the people are ignoring rules of the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization (WHO} which requires that people should keep social distances, wash hands with soap and clean water and use sanitizers frequently with facemasks as required.

 If the above rules are not being followed in the states, it would be easy for the citizens to be affected with the virus. The other danger could be from people who are positive with the virus, but still move to the states from time to time, interacting with people who are free from COVID-19 pandemic. The dangerous part is the system of taking dead bodies to the villages for burials. This started long time ago before the breakout of coronavirus in the country.

Currently people who are buried in the states, a number of them died as a result of COVID- 19. If it is continues, the rate of the infection will not stop. I don’t know or understand whyit is difficult to the authorities to prevent people from taking dead body to the states. I am sure there should a strong rules that anyone who died of COVID – 19, s be buried in cemetery. In developed countries, there are special arrangements in some cemeteries for burying people who died of Coronavirus pandemic.  South Sudan should have the same system which would reduce the rate of people affected with COVID -19.

On the other hand, facilities for checking people to identify their status are not enough even in Juba. For example, preventive materials and measures are not easily available more so in people’s residences. If a person is realized to havesymptoms of COVID-19, there are no health workers to be reached immediately to take care of them. All those possibilitiesshould be looked into, otherwise we need to be serious with prevention of Coronavirus Pandemic.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

HOW WISDOM COOLED A SITUATION

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo When l met this young man, l had only one thing to do to him. I had to console him and talk some words of wisdom into his head as an elder. The young man was so annoyed and frustrated with what he termed as nagging by his parents to be of good example, like so and so, and go out and make money “big money”. He did not know what to do and asked himself why his parents were so hard on...
Editorial

THE BUREAU MUST MAINTAIN CHECKS AND BALANCES

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The work of the bureau of standard worldwide is to ensure only quality products were used either through import or export. This should be the leading concern of the institution even locally. But this is how far it can go in the local scene. What are being imported because there is less to export, are products of questionable background. How these products cross the border into the local market beats all logics while there are chains of security organs and bureau inspectors at all entry points. It is amazing that...
Editorial

GIVE ATTENTION TO WOMEN’S VOICES ON LAND LAWS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The government must come out and address the concern being fronted by women on landownership. Proper laws must be put in place to safeguard the interests of all irrespective of their gender. The concern is not coming from nowhere, but from the womenfolk which are loaded with facts that may not draw a positive line and which some male chauvinists may not proscribe to because of holding to the old mentality that a woman’s place is in the kitchen. Such thinking and behaviours have left many women being denied a...
error: Content is protected !!