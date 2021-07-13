Authorities should release Abraham Chol

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

I am requesting authorities in the country to release Abraham Chol who was arrested with a statement circulated in some media outlets which claimed that the leadership of President Salva Kiir Mayardit and First Vice President Dr. RiekMachar would end on July 9th 2021. That was his opinion which is to be forgiven. Up to this moment, President Kiir and Dr. Machar are still in power, thank God nothing bad had happened to them after this information was circulated.

As Christians let them forgive Chol for what he said and posted in social media. Everything is to be put in the hands of God. Any person can say anything but God knows what is in the hearts of people. If President Kiir and Dr. Machar forgave him more blessing would come to them and the nation.

President Kiir pardoned many people and asked forgiveness publicly for the wrong things that had happened in the country during the conflict. On the recent celebration of tenth Anniversary this year he assured people of South Sudan that there was no returning back to war. All those words gave hope to the people of South Sudan.

A person like Prophet Chol is to be forgiven, for the reason that what he said had not happened and it is not for the first time he said similar thing. God is with the nation and President Kiir.

However, Christian’s leaders should be good example to others, not to have information shared in social media; people have to be careful with It is inappropriate to cause problems with the head ofstate withinformation that was correct. Many people called Chol Prophet may be he had prophesied many things to individuals and groups.

However, I have less idea about what he prophesied, he may not be someone responsible but better leave everything in the hands of God. He is seeing what is in our hearts, and will judge everyone at the end of the time, which all of us doesn’t know the date and the time. I hope authorities should understand my request and release Prophet Chol for the country to remain calm. We need peace and stability not propaganda that can take us back to square one.

May God bless us all.