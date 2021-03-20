Authorities puzzled over alleged raid by gunmen in Uganda

By James Atem Kuir

Central Equatoria State authorities said they cannot admit nor confirm a reported raid by alleged gunmen from South Sudan that left eight Ugandan fishermen dead in Moyo District of Uganda on Thursday.

Ugandan Moyo District borders Kajokeji County of Central Equatoria State and was a scene of clashes that left four SSPDF personnel dead after their Ugandan counterparts opened fire on them while on foot patrol along the border in June last year.

Ugandan daily newspaper, Daily Monitor reported on Friday that suspected gunmen from South Sudan Thursday evening raided Moyo District and shot dead eight Ugandan fishermen.

The news outlet claimed to havequoted one Moses Tumwiine, a Moyo District Internal Security Officer, as saying the victims were attacked while fishing in the Nile River on the Ugandan side.

The news agency also quoted a UPDF 503 Brigade Commander, Lt Col David Opeero, to have confirmed the reports of an attack on fishermen.

Both sources of the Daily Monitor however did not directly refer to the alleged attackers as gunmen from South Sudan.

When contacted for comments, Yei Area (including Kajokeji) police CommissionerMaj. Gen. Lujang Kamba said he cannot confirm whether gunmen from South Sudan carried out the attack.

He stressed that the scene of the offense was inside Uganda and that Ugandan authorities have not communicated the incident to South Sudan side.

“It was inside Uganda. The scene of offense is inside Uganda. We do not know exactly what or how it happened. Ugandan authorities did not communicate to us anything about,” he said.

Derrick Derrickson, the press secretary in the office of Central Equatoria Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony Wani said: “We need to establish more facts first before I can comment.”

Governor Adil last week met with Ugandan leaders of Moyo and Yumbe districts and discussed illegal logging and smuggling and the security situation along the shared borders.