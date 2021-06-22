Authorities in Rumbek should look into journalists mistreatment

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The report published in the newspaper yesterday said that journalists working for Radio Good News 89 FM under the Catholic Radio Network (CRN} were mishandled. It went on saying that the police ordered them to place their belongings in front of them and they were asked to lie down until one of the police captains came. The way police treated those journalists was inhuman.

It was wrong and ought to be investigated thoroughly. It is unbecoming to treat journalists in that manner while providing information to the public. Any misunderstanding among journalists and police should be handled in amicable manner. Intimidation and detaining of journalists are dropping the standard of media and performance of journalists in the country.

Policemen are supposed to protect journalists like any human being. It is their mandate to see the welfare of journalists and act accordingly. Police is expected to understand the work of journalists and act in a professional way. Radio Good News 89 FM is like any radio providing information to the people of South Sudan,Lakes State. Treating them in that way is distorting information to Rumbek citizens. In case of mistake committed by the staff, the management should handle it by writing an apology or make correction.

That is the way of solving problems concerning media houses. Taking journalists or workers of media house to police and punish them is not acceptable.

Many journalists left this country because of the way they were been treated by the authorities. It is not good to frustrate those who dedicated themselves to work for the welfare of people. Police cannot take law into their hands, there are media laws guiding journalists in the country. Association for Media Development in South Sudan (AMDISS}, Union of Journalist in South Sudan (UJOSS} and Media Authority are responsible for media cases. Those bodies were established to handle cases affecting journalists and media houses. Taking decision on journalists without their responsibility is undermining their work.

However, police and security should cooperate with media and not treating journalists like enemies. There is no media institution working against them in any place. An individual’s behavior cannot be accounted as an institution mistake. We need to understand how to treat an institution mistakes and workers working under media industry.

May God bless us all.