Authorities cautioned parents about explosive objects in Jonglei

By Deng Ghai Deng

Authorities in Ayod County, Jonglei State urged parents to be cautious with explosive objects.

On Wednesday last week, three children were reported dead and seven other people wounded after a grenade accidentally exploded in the area.

James Chuol Jiek, the Ayod County commissioner, confirmed that at least three children were killed while seven others were critically injured after a grenade exploded in Wau Payam of Ayod County.

“The grenade belonged to a police officer who was sitting with the children. The grenade exploded in his pocked killing children and injuring others” Jiek said

Jiek said the police officer’s leg was wounded in the explosion. Investigations were underway in order to establish circumstance under which the grenade exploded.

Jiek said he was coordinating with the people in the area to ensure the wounded werereferred to Bor or Juba for better medical care. Jiek urged parents to always remain vigilant and caution their children against playing with unknown objects that could be explosive ordinances and devices.

“Grenades are banned in South Sudan and why this officer was carrying it in pocked is what we need to find out. The parents should be careful with any object that can explode, that is my advice.” Jiek added

Major General Joseph Mayen Akoon, the Jonglei state police commissioner, confirmed he was aware of the incident but said police have not arrested any suspects so far.

“I was just informed that 3 people were killed because of a hand grenade explosion. And also there were some [people] injured. I will still call [the people in the area] to know exactly the reason why the hand grenade exploded.”

Incidences of explosions have been common across South Sudan in recent months. A 13-year-old boy was reportedly killed and his two younger sisters critically injured after a grenade exploded in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State in February. Also in march two people died after a man threw a grenade in a bus park in Rumbek town of Lakes state and in January 2020, at least 22 people died in a grenade explosion in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State.

According to the United Nations Mine Action Service, more than 5,000 South Sudanese, including 249 children have been killed or injured by landmines and unexploded ordinance since 2004.