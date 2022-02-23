AU, Security Council on a 3-day mission in Juba

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Fifteen members from African Union and Peace Security Council yesterday undertook a solidarity visit to South Sudan on the second anniversary of the formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity with the aim of encouraging the country as it embarks on the end-phased of the transition and starts the laborious process to the post-transition era.

The team will meet the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and international cooperation, RJEMC, UNMISS, AU Ambassador, in Juba as well NTC, JDB, and DDR.

Last year, The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), under the Chairmanship of the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kenya, Ambassador Jean Njeri Kamau, arrived in Juba.

The Mission is taking place in line with the Council’s mandate to promote and enhance peace and security in the Continent particularly as it relates to the implementation of its various decisions and those of the AU Assembly on the situation in South Sudan. The main objectives of the field mission are to gather first-hand information regarding the political, security, economic and humanitarian situation in the country, as well as to assess the state of progress in the implementation of the R-ARCSS, challenges being faced. This information will be critical in informing the next steps to be taken by the AU in order to facilitate a successful transition in the country. Furthermore, the field mission is also being undertaken as a reaffirmation of the AU solidarity with the Government and people of South Sudan. It is also a reaffirmation of the unwavering commitment of the continued support to the ongoing transition in South Sudan.

To achieve the objectives of the field mission, the Delegation of the PSC will hold consultations with representatives of the Government of South Sudan and all other relevant stakeholders, that include political parties, civil society, African Diplomatic Community, representatives of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC), the United Nation (UN), the European Union (EU) and other development partners of South Sudan.