Monday, February 24th, 2020
News

AU encourages holdout groups to join new gov’t

By: Bullen Bala Alexander

The African Union (AU) encourages the holdout groups to join the newly Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) if the country is to realize everlasting peace.

On Saturday Dr. Riek Machar and three other Vice Presidents were sworn in at the State House, and that marked the beginning of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity.

Parties like the National Salvation Front (NAS) led by General Thomas Cirilo and South Sudan United Front (SSUF) led by General Paul Malong Awan were not part of the agreement, but signed a separate agreement known as the Rome Declaration. The groups agreed to be part of security monitoring mechanisms.

The AU head of mission in South Sudan, Ambassador Joram Mukama Biswaro said the AU believes working together with other holdout groups would be the way forward for sustainable peace in the Republic of South Sudan.

“The AU believes that the collective determination that we have all so far demonstrated will make this aspiration possible,” Ambassador Biswaro said on Saturday during swearing in of the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and the three Deputies at the state house.

He said the AU commission praises the decision to bring in line the holdout groups that have agree to hold and cease all the hostile actions.

 “It is our considered opinion that very soon they will also join us here in Juba to participate in this important process.”

He called on the new government to lead the country with best interest of the South Sudanese people then their own interests.

“I applaud the signatories to the peace agreement for reaching in this important milestone towards building a peaceful, stable, and united and prosperous South Sudan,” he added.

He reiterated that the AU continued commitment to support the South Sudanese leaders was a historical journey to peace in the country. 

Ambassador Biswaro noted that there are still critical remaining tasks which need to be completed, especially the security arrangements which requires a lot of resources and materials and also political will.  

He calls upon the international community to redouble their efforts in helping the government to solve the remaining critical issues.

Leave a Response

