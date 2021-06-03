ATROCITIES-Sixty soldiers to face court martial

By Wek Atak Kacjang

At least 60 soldiers from South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF) from different ranks have been arrested and will face court martial over atrocities committed against civilians in the country.

In an interview yesterday, the army Spokesperson for the (SSPDF) Maj General Lul Ruai Koang said that those arrested where19 in Renk town army headquarters of 1st Infantry Division, and 22 in Malakal town army headquarter of 2nd Infantry Division and 19 from eight Infantry Division and tenthinfantry Division in MalualChot army headquarter division in Jonglei.

He added that the SSPDF Mobile General Court martial would deliver justice in 1st, 2nd, 8th and 10th infantry divisions respectively.

“The suspects are in detention. They were suspected of having committed major crimes for which SSPD was listed in the annexes of the Secretary General Annual report on children and armed conflict. The five violation are sexual, Gender Based (GVB) against woman, recruitment of child soldiers, killing maiming , raping and abductions, crime against minors and hindering restriction of humanitarian access and own military nature,” he revealed.

He said theDefense Force was acting on its ownplan of action that provided key concrete specific and time bound commitment aimed at preventing and responding to sexual violence in a holistic manner through the five pillars such as prevention, accountability, protection of victim and witness judicial sectors, communication, monitoring and evaluation.

Earlier, the Directorate of Military Justice had established four military mobile court to play an important role in promoting truth and justice and fostering peace among soldiers in various military units in the areas and towns, and to be able to complement criminal prosecutions, truth telling, and reparations in promoting social healing in the country