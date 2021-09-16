Atong; a victim of child marriage turns lawyer BY AYEN ADENG Atong Majok Kur nearly never made it in life. The new chair of the Board, South Sudan Media Authority, a presidential appointee, was pulled out of class after her family gave her up for marriage to a man whom she did not know. The moment her marriage began at 17 in a country she had never visited, Atong exited al-geziraRufaa Al Jabar Commercial School never to return.Her pre-designed life trajectory was forever altered. “It was at the airport that I was told, ‘you see that man? That’s your husband,’” Atong said years later. “I discourage such marriages. Although it may work for some, it may not work for all. It’s good for a young girl to finish her education. You may not know what may happen. A mother should be educated to read labels on medicine bottles and take care of her children.” Yet, in the years that followed, Atong never stopped working for bettering herself; working through back to school programs, doing odd jobs from cleaning to cooking as she was helped along by humility, determination, and vision. The middle child in a family of seven siblings, 4 girls and 3 brothers, born in 1985, at the onset of the 21 years civil war between the north and the South, Atong moved from place to placepartly because of a businessman father and partly because of the war from which her name emanated. Atong, a Dinka name given to girls to indicate events at the time of birth, refers to strife. By the time she was a teenager, she had already spent life between Renk, Malakal and Khartoum. She adapted to that movement which prepared her for her future life. When the north-south peace agreement was inked in 2005, she returned home at 20. I caught up with Atong as she retired among friends within the law fraternity at South Sudan Park. She had just come out of an interview with the public broadcaster, SSBC. The sun was setting. Sitting crossed-legged under a tree and professionally dressed in a monochrome navy-blue suit, Atong beckoned me to join her under theshade. In 2006, after five years of marriage, Atong returned from Libya. She wanted to return to school but she couldn’t do so in Libya because she needed support from an extended family to raise kids. In between, she picked up any job that she could find. “At some point when I was going for my high school, my father was well off because he was a businessman, and he was doing good. I did not want to put all the responsibilities on him. So, I had to work as a cleaner for some time.” At that time, South Sudanese culture generally overlooked odd jobs and discouraged females from working. Girls were not expected to go out of school. “My dad was okay with that because he thought I had to stand on my own,” she narrated. After the cleaning job, a better opportunity came up inside a campsite of a UN agency, World Food Programme (WFP), in the then rural South Sudanese town, Bor. “I also had to work as a cook in 2006. I got paid 300$ so that was my second job. Of course, I didn’t know the meaning of money, but it meant a lot to me that I was receiving a salary and the one doing the work. Being that humble helped me a lot, and I was someone who was so determined. I had a vision. That was one of the things that helped me become who I am today. So, these were mainly the things that helped me become the person I am today. I will never forget my first job as a cleaner. And my second job was a cook at WFP.This job meant a lot to me,” Atong said. She said that she succeeded only due to determination and embracing the vision that she had. “I am not only a very good cook, I’m determined. I have a vision and this is what has helped me become who I am,” Atong said. “My achievements are so many, but the first one is coming out of a forced marriage and at the same time finishing my education when my classmates or my peers were already in different places. But I came back to be in school with people who were four times younger than me.” Previously trained as a journalist, Atong recently finalized her Masters in Law, pending defense of her dissertation. In pursuing education to become an advocate, Atong found inspiration in an uncle, Justice Abel AlierKwai, the First Vice President of the Sudan, 1972- 1982, and President of the High Executive Council of Southern Sudan semi-autonomous region, 1972-1978. She also admired US ex-Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice, a single mother who rose high in public life. “I feel like she is a very strong character and personality, who succeeded in so many fields that she was given a chance to serve in. And she is someone you can really respect. And the fact that Condoleezza was able to do what she has done and she was single and not married, you will not say a woman without a man cannot do anything, because she is there, doing very well and very good.” But they were mostly her experiences that drove her passion into advocacy for women and children and into becoming a lawyer. During one of the conferences, when a contributor questioned why the same women’s faces were recycled in top public leadership positions, Atong drew thunderous applause when she retorted: Why would the plenary complain about seeing the same female faces while the same male faces also circulate within the political arena? “I like being a lawyer,” saidAtong, a practicing advocate. “You are not an ordinary citizen; you know your law – what is wrong and right. I am not a mere citizen who doesn’t know the laws of the country. I like the fact that I can go to court and defend people.” Some of those whom shehad defended were subject to rape. “(We tell people that) if anyone or their daughter is raped, they should retain the evidence, make sure there is form 8 and that proper procedures are done.” Atong is among dynamic and rising young women within the leadership arena. In addition to being the Chairperson, Media Authority Board, Atongheads the Board of the South Sudan National Advocates Alliance, and is also a member of Women Advocates South Sudan. In her various capacities, she is involved in constitutional review, activities that pertain to the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the conflict in South Sudan, and women’s rights. These young women leaders also include Mary Ajith, the director of the Catholic Radio Network – a network of nearly a dozen radio stations – recently appointed by the president as Board Chairperson, South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation, a public parastatal. “Clearly,Atong is doing something right, if she has been brought back,” said Irene Ayaa, chairperson of the Female Journalists Network, a presidential appointee to serve a second 5-year term in the board, Media Authority, alongside Atong.But cultural challengesremain obstacles for women. “In our culture we always think women are not as good as men. We, as women, need to prove that we are able. I always try to prove that women are the same as men, if they are given the opportunity. Another challenge is that our people do not know their rights, we try to help but they don’t know how to be helped,” saidAtong.



Atong, a mother of four – aged 18, 16, 7, and 2 years hierarchically balances work and family by compartmentalizing, being totally focused on family during family time and focused on work during working hours. “I just balance my work and my family. When it is time for family, it is purely family. And when it is time for work, it is purely work so that I don’t lose it,” she said. Her last words to women were that they should be humble. “The final word that I want to leave is, let’s have a network as women of South Sudan,or as people of South Sudan. Let us not work towards bringing ourselves down. It is good to see Ayen doing well in that field. If I feel like I want to join Ayen, it is not necessary for me to remove Ayen from there. I can join Ayen. So let us not pull ourselves down, Women say there is something called PHD – Pull her Down. So, we have to say that we are now changing this PHD to mean push her up. Let this person go to where they can deliver or do something,” she advised. “Another word is, let’s give time to our young women that are coming up. Let us mentor them because they may learn from my story, they may be going through the same thing I am going through and they think it is over. But when I come and talk to them about how I came up, they will get inspired by it and try to come up and be like Atong or even better than Atong. So, it’s good to hear, because you might hear something that will allow you to help someone. It is good to be close to yourself and to have that feeling, because nobody is a failure. Nobody is there for nothing. Everybody is there for something, So, try to realize what that person can do and try to help them in that place so that they can come up.”



