At least twenty trainees graduated in tailoring course

By Hassan Arun Cosmas.

Initiative for Peace Communication Association organization graduated twenty beneficiaries after completing three months on tailoring in Yei River County.

The training was comprised of 19 women and one from males’ gender as the beneficiaries were supported by GIZ.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Joseph Mawa John,the commissioner of Morobo County appreciated the organization for initiating the constructive trainings to the people of Yei.

He urged Initiative for Peace Communication Association to continue empowering the communities and expand the training to the other counties of Central Equatoria State.

Mawa called on the beneficiaries to be committed in exercising the knowledge they gained within the course of the three months.

“Am happy with IPCA for training our people with skills. I want to tell them not to end it today, but continue empowering the communities from the county to the grass root levels. I am appealing to them to expand this project to the counties of greater Yei for our people to benefit from this knowledge. What need from you beneficiaries is commitment when you are committed in what you are given, you will get the benefit. I urge you to go and share this knowledge with the rest of the members of your communities,” Mawa advised.

Emmanuel Khamis Richard, Lainya County Commissioner noted that women were the backbones of the families and encouraged them to use knowledge gained from the three-month course to get money for supporting the families.

He discouraged the women from taking the graduation as an opportunity to divorce their husbands who were not employed.

Emmanuel promised Local Governments commitment to work for peace in the counties to provide a conducive environment to exercise the knowledge gained from the tailoring course.

“Women are the backbones of our families. Women are the ones handling family responsibilities.so I am sure that the tailoring machines given to the beneficiaries will be used to support and develop the growth of the children.Don’t go home and begin to undermine your husbands because of the knowledge you got but maintain peace in your families. Use the money you get and join together with the ones of the husbands to carter for the family needs. Our work as commissioners is to ensure that their security to provide conducive environment for you to exercise your work,” commended Lainya county commissioner.

Meanwhile Yei County Commissioner, Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa appealed to the women to use the tailoring machine to make money to support the education and welfare of the children.

He warned the beneficiaries from taking the graduation as an opportunity to divorce their husbands who are unable to provide for the family needs as expected.

“Let this machines be used for paying children in school. Let it also be used for providing food for the children in the families.it should not be taken as a chance to divorce your husbands because you already have knowledge and means of getting money to carter for your needs. If you are one of those who would want to do that, I advise you to avoid because it will portray a bad image,” Aggrey told the graduands.