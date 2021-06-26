At least seven women rescued from abductors

By Deng Ghai Deng

Authorities in Jonglei State confirmed that Police and the local youth have managed to rescue about seven women who were abducted on Monday by suspected armed men from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Jonglei State Information Minister Veronica William, said that Police and the local youth have managed to rescue seven women who were abducted by armed men in Uror County on Monday.

“The women were abducted when Jonglei State governor Denay Jock Chagor travel to Uror County. Currently the police and the local youth in the area who pursued them have returned,”

Meanwhile, Jonglei state Acting Police spokesman Majak Daniel Tuor said that the women were handed over to their community leaders.

“Those who abducted them were armed and those who pursued them were also armed. However, they were able to escape and no causalities reported on both sides.” Tuor Said

He added that Police have put more security measures in the area to prevent more abduction or cattle raid despite challenges of logistic and communication network in the local area.

“We are trying to improve the protection measure by providing the necessary equipment to protect the civilians and the entire community within Jonglei State as well as the entire the population of the republic of South Sudan.” Tuor added

However, the commissioner of the Uror County Tang Chatim said that they women were in good physical condition and were back to the community.

“Am going to meet with them and encourage them because it is not the first,”

Meanwhile, the new chief Administrator for the Greater Pibor Administrative, LokaliAmae condemned the widespread cattle raids and child abductions in Greater Jonglei.

“I am going to work with traditional leaders and neighboring communities to see to it that such practices are brought to an end,”.