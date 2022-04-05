At least seven women raped in Unity State￼

By Mabor Riak

Authorities in Unity State confirmed that at least 7 women traveling from Leer to Mayiandit County were raped by armed youths suspected to be from SPLM-IO in Unity State according to State officials.

David Gai Jiejor, the Minister of Information and Communication in Unity State said some armed groups were reported that the looted properties from eight (8) women who were traveling from Leer to Mayiandit.

“On their way to Mayendit, the women found the group of armed youths in uniform and they were looted and 7 of them were raped except only one woman who escaped. These armed groups were also living in this area called Juong area which is a part of Leer County”.

He said the state government is working very hard to make sure that the authorities in the ground such as the commissioner is in communication with commanders so that those soldiers are identified and also, they should be brought to justice.

He revealed that the investigation is still going on to find out exactly how to bring them to book.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of Leer County in Unity State Stephen Taker Riek confirmed that the women were raped on Friday over the weekend.

“Wesent security forces to collect more details about the rape incident that took place in Juong.I have sent security forces to keep monitoring the situation and to collect reports,”