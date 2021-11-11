jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, November 11th, 2021
At least 400 refugees voluntarily returned back home

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

At least 400 refugees in Pagirinya settlement have voluntarily repatriated back home after five years in the camp.

Yesterday, Pagirinya refugee settlement manager reported that over 400 South Sudanese living in refugee camp voluntarily joined their relatives in Loa, Nimule and Mugali within one month.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Dama Jacob a refugee who was also planning to go to Nimule said because of the lock down, life has been so hard.

“Am telling you that Uganda is not like my beautiful country, it is hard to get money, I am even planning to close this business and go back to Loa,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Stella Anzoa, one of teachers saidthat some South Sudanese missed their country so much, that’s why they want to return home.

“Others are not going home because of hard situation but they feel to get back and start a new life but United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has not yet announced the official repatriation of refugees,” she said.

