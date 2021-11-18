At least 37 illegal firearms handed over to gov,t in Lakes

By Mabor Riak

The community of Jiir Payam in Rumbek Central county has voluntarily handed over 37 illegal firearms to the government of Lakes State.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, State Minister of Information and Communication, William Koji Kirjok said that one of the Payams in Rumbek Central county came out voluntarily and handed over the firearms in presence of the governor.

“this month, Lakes State governor has been touring the counties giving the messages of voluntarily disarmament where it is supposed to be peaceful and the responsibility has been given to local chiefs, executive, the Paramount Chiefs, commissioners including payam administrators. We don’t expect anybody to continue carrying firearms in Lakes State and especially the youth who are authorized not to carry firearms,”

He added that there is a massive collection of illegal firearms going on and any report of resistance from January onward would be disarmed forcefully and that is what is going to happen.

Meanwhile, Sultan LuethMarialBuoc said that three chiefs of Jiir Payam in Rumbek Central county has handed over 37 illegal firearms to the government of Lakes State.

He added that they will continue to collect illegal firearms until the 1st of December.

“We are given one month only to collect illegal firearms and hand them over to the government peacefully and voluntarily. Those who will resist to surrender their arms will be their responsibility with the government and they will be forcefully disarmed in January,” said.