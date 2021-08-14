jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, August 14th, 2021
News

At least 350 teenage girls defiled inPagirinya

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

At least three hundred and fifty (350) girls under the ageof 17 had been reportedly defiled in Pagirinya Refugee Settlement in Uganda. Suspects were said to be still at large.

Yesterday, parents expressed concerns that defilement cases had increased in the settlement.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Deng Benjamin, a student at Makerere University claimed that rich men who travelled from Juba were the ones who bribed and defiled those girls.

“Men above 30 who travel from Juba only come to the Refugee Settlement just to defile our young girls. Currently the father of a daughter who was defiled last week asked Ugandan government to look into the matter,” he said.

He added that women claimed young girls and women were being sexually abused by fellow refugee men.PagirinyaRefugee Settlement is home to more than 100,000 South Sudanese refugees who fled the war in 2016.

