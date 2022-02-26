At least 34M USD needed to relocate Upper Nile University to Malakal

By William Madouk Garang

The Vice-Chancellor of Upper Nile University, Prof. Marial Awou Yol yesterday revealed that 34 million US dollars were the proposed budget needed to relocate Upper Nile University from Juba back to Malakal town.

Prof. Awou said plans to transfer to Upper Nile University back were underway but logistical issues hindering the relocation as well as full renovation of the badly damaged university headquarter in Malakal among others.

The Vice-Chancellor explained that the number of students had extremely increased to between. 4,000 to 5,000 when it was shifted to Juba compared to when it was still back in Upper Nile.

In an inclusive interview with Juba Monitor in his office yesterday, Prof. Awou affirmed that Upper Nile University would move back to Malakal very soon if the proposed budget was approved by the government.

“UNU when it comes to Juba was a very small institution with few students, staff, officials, and workers. Now after coming to Juba it tremendously expanded the number of students which is about 4,000 to 5,000,” Prof. Yol said.

“The budget is done and needs approval from the government and as soon as it’s done UNU will go back to its origin. [The proposed budget] it was about 34 million dollars the government will have to see how much they can afford and what are the basic necessities that are needed to be purchased before going back to Malakal,” he added.

Presently, the University of Upper Nile is operating from Juba as the escalation of conflict forced it to close its campus in the 2013 skirmish.

Upper Nile is one of the higher learning institutions in the country besides Juba University, Bahr el Ghazal, Rumbek University and Dr. John Garang University in Bor town, Jonglei state.