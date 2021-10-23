At least 30 M USD required urgently for humanitarian assistance

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Save the Children and partners have scaled up and coordinated humanitarian response in South Sudan as floods, conflicts, and persistent economic challenges continued to impact children and the most vulnerable people in the country.

On Friday, Save the Children reported that 30 million USD urgently required for aid as heavy rains and more floods expected in coming months.

In the Statement to Media yesterday, it was indicated that millions of children in 61 most affected Counties were at risk of violence, exploitation, abuse, and neglect and in urgent need of immediate child protection services.

“Early seasonal rains have caused rivers to overflow resulting in flooding in large areas and settlements across Jonglei and Unity state werethe mosthardest hitrepresenting 58 per cent of the affectedpeople followed by Upper Nile, Western and Northern Bahr el Ghazalstates.Some 100,000 people had been displaced by the 2020 floods and had not returned home and were sheltering inBor, Mangalla, and Ming-kaman IDP camps. This had left 8.3 million people, including refugees in need of humanitarian assistance across the country”, according to UN OCHA.

The weakened health system compounded by multiple shocks, including Covid-19 had also affected the health and well-being of millions with more children already needing treatment for acute malnutrition in 2021. Furthermore, anestimated 2.8 million children (51% girls) were out of school in

2021.In addition to that, 98,500 school-aged refugee children of which 18,000 children were out of school.

“These children need immediate child protection services from multiple risks including recruitment by armed groups, psychosocial stress, family separation, violence, abuse and exploitation in 61 most affected counties,” said Rama Hansraj, Country Director – Save the Children.

According to early assessments by Save the Children teams, there was need to put in priority the needs for the flood-affected people included food assistance, emergency shelter, and NFIs, WASH services and hygiene kits, among others.

“Save the Children aims to provide life-saving and life-sustaining support to 918,500 extremely vulnerable children and 751,500 adults by 31 December 2021,” Hansraj said.

Save the Children has so far reached approximately 1 million people as of September 2021 against a target of 1.6 million people by 31 December 2021 through programmes targeting Education, Health (including WASH), Nutrition, Child Protection, Food Security and Livelihood.

Through the Multi-Year Resilience Programme, Save the Children was also implementing educational programs in schools and youth drop-in centers by working with local authorities, Primary, Secondary and Alternative Education Services (AES) centers to reach marginalized boys and girls to decrease dropout rates in the 6 States.

“We are providing incentives to volunteer teachers, training to volunteer trainers and government education officials, teaching and learning materials to increase enrolment and improved learning outcomes, replacement of teaching-learning supplies, refurbishment of the gender-segregated toilet and water supplies,” Rama Hansraj disclosed.

Save the Children appealed to donors to meet the current funding gap to help partners mitigate the impact of the floods, the worsening conditions for children, and help build a more resilient society.

“To enhance these efforts, the response overall total of $30 million is required -more than half of which is secured to date”, Rama concluded.

Save the Children has been working for children, families and communities in South Sudan since 1991. The organization provided children with access to education, healthcare, and nutrition support as well as livelihood assistance.