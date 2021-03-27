At least 20,000 households to benefit from USD14.1M

By James Atem Kuir

A total number of 20,000 households will benefit from a USD14.1 agriculture project, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)said during the launch of the project in Juba yesterday.

The project, funded by African Development Bank is meant to increaseharvests and incomes of about 20,000 households in Central Equatoria, Jonglei and Eastern Equatoria States.

The project will alsoprovide farmers and traders, particularly women and youth with skills and knowledge, and agro-processing equipment they need to produces that earn profits for both producers and resellers.

The project will be implemented in Juba and Terekeka counties of Central Equatoria state, Magwi and Lafon counties in Eastern Equatoria and Bor County in Jonglei state.

Speaking during the launch of the project at Pyramid Hotel yesterday, Josephine LaguYanga the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security applauded the African Development Bank for funding the project.

She said the project will help in transforming the agricultural sector to help farmers grow enough for consumption and sale for income.

“It will help transform the agricultural sector, to move from subsistence farming to commercialized, mechanized agriculture where we will not have to suffer from any food insecurity. Our farmers will be able to grow enough not just for consumption but also to earn some little income,” she said.

Benedict SorieKanu, the African Development Bank country manager stressed that the project aims to exploit abundant agricultural potential togenerate employment, increase productivity, reduce food insecurity and poverty and help build resilient communities.

Mr. Kanusaid that the African Development Bank desires to push the government agenda of expanding source of revenues away from the oil sector.

“Therefore, as the government reemphasize its commitment to economic diversification, the African Development Bank and our partners,want to push the agenda for economic diversification away from oil sector. This is why we want to finance this initiative,” he said.

The project which will run from 2021-2025 is expected to improve market-place economic, social infrastructure to increase production, agro-processing, marketing and distribution of agricultural commodities.