At least 17 State Ministries improved finances

By Wek Atak Kacjang

State Ministry of Finance in Western Equatoria said at least 17 line Ministries improved on how to report Public Financial Management, accountability and monitoring and transparency.

In Western Equatoria, UNICEF trained more than 30 officials on public financial management, accountability and monitoring and transparency. The training provides capacity building to State Ministries of Finance officials.

Daniel Amosa Tabia, Director General of Finance said that the training that was acquired through UNICEF has made changes because other lines of Ministries were relaxing on reporting and some don’t know on how to report.

“With the training, it has made them to know exactly what to report. We expected more capacity building to be extended to all counties because we are sending money to, they counties,”

Tambua Aquila Wamite, Director for planning and Statistic said His Ministry appreciates UNICEF for the intervention coming in the issue of Sustainable Development goals to support the Ministry of Finance in which they have taken lead on two things which is capacity building and County Transfer Monitoring system.

“Public Financial Management which is under the capacity building, I think UNICEF and UNDP are doing a lot in sustainable program. Public financial management was tried at least to train most of their accountants in the State.

“We as the custodian of the money from the national government as well as the local revenue that have been collected here, we are sure that the training that has been acquired for the public finance management is really made the Ministry to account for each cash that have been received either its money from the national government or from local collection within the state, we are mostly clear with the accountability and transparency to state authorities as well as the national government under public finance management and public,”

He added that any money that has been received was to be accounted for with acquisition for the cash that has been received. The project is aiming at supporting capacity building to the ministry of finance and line ministry practitioners around budget preparation,

At the same time, Eliaba Yona Damundu, UNICEF Social Policy Specialist said that the training is to build the capacity of finance officials at the State Finance Ministries.

“The capacity building component enables the State Ministries that are responsible for reporting all these funds given to them by their State Ministry of Finance to report back to Juba, the treasury so that there is a complete circle of disbursement and reporting,”.