At least 15 students graduate in tailoring course in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

At least 15 students graduated in tailoring course in Yei-River County after undergoing three months’ course.

Malish Noel Scopas, the Organizing Committee Chairperson expresses gratitude for graduating the eighteen successful beneficiaries in tailoring and he appreciatesstudents for showing interest and commitment for the three months training.

“The individuals who contributed in one way or the other to ensure that the students complete their three months course without any challenges.It is an honor to us as Yei empowerment and support centre today for graduating eighteen people who had undergone tailoring training for three months under the theme, commit to the lord whatever you do and your plans will succeed. It is the commitment of these individuals making it possible to organize this graduation today. I would like to thank our graduates who have given time to attend the training. I also want to thank their family members, especially parents and husbands for allowing and supporting them successfully complete their course, “appreciates Malish.

Alice Gamba John, one of graduands’ representative appreciates Yei empowerment and support centre for supporting them acquire the knowledge in tailoring.

She believes that the skills given to them during the course will enable them to carter for the needs of their families.

Alice regrets that women have a lot of responsibilities that require such knowledge in order to get money to pay for children’s school fees, health and feeding.

“I want to thank God and appreciate the organization of Yei empowerment and support centre for supporting us in the training. It has been their efforts that we are able to complete the training and graduate today. We have been here for the last three months staying with faith in peace and love with one another, “comments the students’ representative.

Meanwhile Joseph Brown Lomose, Yei River County paramount chief applauds the women completing the course and encourages them

He believes that empowering women will help reduce cases of domestic violence and family breakdown.

Joseph revealed that some families broke down because of disagreement during the Christmas season due to lack of money by their husbands.

The paramount chief called on women to always turn up for calls of empowerment projects in order to be independent.

“Am happy for I have seen here with these women. What you have done is very important and it will lift up your living standards. Your commitment has made you achieve your goal. Today if you have heard of anything regarding women empowerment, you need to hurry up and be the first to enroll so that you are independent and will not be called goalkeepers, “advises the paramount chief.

Yei empowerment and support centre offers short courses on soap and lotion production, sandals, tailoring and bakery.

This is the third graduation Yei empowerment and support centre has conducted in Yei River County of the Central Equatoria State.