At least 14 trucks loaded with food items arrived in Bentiu

By Mabor Riak Magok

At least 14 trucks loaded with food items for flood victims have arrived in Unity State from neighboring Sudan, State officials confirmed.

David Gai, the Caretaker Minister of Information and Communication in Unity State said that the trucks carry part of 20,000 sacks of sorghum purchased by the state government for flood victims.

“The state government of Unity has this initiative to bring 20,000 of Dura and flour, different types of food items from Khartoum to make sure services are delivered to the people in Unity state, particularly the displaced people who were submerged by the water last year. The state government is working to ensure that food is available to our people. Also, we want to make sure that by the coming of the next rainy season, food must be available.”

The consignment that started arriving in the state over the weekend consists of 14 trucks loaded with food items from the Sudanese’ Capital Khartoum to tackle food insecurity in the state because local authorities in Bentiu town alone are hosting more than 30,000 IDPs residing in three camps of Bilnyang, Kuermadoke and Bimruok.

He added that the primary responsibility of the Unity State government is to provide basic food items to the affected community in Unity State as long as there is still flooding and communities are displaced from their homes in Unity State.

He revealed that final assignment from Sudan in order to begin the distribution of purchased food and non-food items to the community in Unity State.

State government urged the flood-affected community in Unity State who are in dire need to remain patient for the final trucks carrying food items to arrive in the next few days in Unity State.

Last month, the state authorities said it needs at least over 50 water pumping machines for the removal of flood water from the Dyke in Bentiu and Rubkona before the next rainy season including planning to deliver food to flood victims.