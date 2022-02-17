At least 100 participants trained on civil society work

By Jacob Bol Mayar

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, Ceasefire & Transitional security arrangement and monitoring & verification mechanism (CTSAMVM) and Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) trained over 100 participants on Civil Society active participation in the implementation of the R-ARCSS with the aimof enlightening the communities about their role in the Peace agreement. The training was organized by Ceasefire &Transitional security arrangement and monitoring & verification mechanism (CTSAMVM), Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), and nonviolent Peace force and the training will last for four days.

TheChairperson of RJMEC Maj. Gen. Charles Tai Gituai said as civil society who are sub-members, you are also the voice of ordinary citizens of South Sudan and the revitalized agreement is the best window opportunity in fixing South Sudan.

“Civil society are the cornerstone of the peace agreement and that gives you the advantage to change the outcome of the peace in South Sudan”. Charles said.

He added RJMEC ask the government of South Sudan to represent the map road on how to establish the R-ARCSS and encourage the citizen of Jonglei state to take responsibility and question the leadership for the implementation of Peace Agreement.

At the same time, Edmund Yakani the Executive Director of CEPO said today I am in Bor for four days workshop which is organized by RJMEC, CTSAMVM, Non-violent peace force, and CEPO mainly to the public knowledge on the status of the Revitalized Agreement implementation.

“As one of the facilitators when I facilitate the workshop, it was very interactive and the citizen raises key questions, one of the key questions is where are we with the status of implementation of the peace agreement, why is there a delay of the agreement being implemented and specifically the security arrangement since the deadline of the agreement is approaching seven months to expiration”. He said

He added that the leadership of the country is not aware if the people are ready for election while there is a flood in states like Jonglei state, inter-communal violence, and some are held by holdout groups. So my take as the facilitator is that leadership of the country to listen to the voice of citizens and respond to the voice of the citizen and that’s why as one of the Activists, I am calling upon the President to call for a meeting of the presidency to decide and response to fear of the citizen about the political development in the country.

Meanwhile, Aluel Abuoi, one of the female participants said the workshop was so enlightening because I know now the role of citizen in the peace agreement.