As long as there is life, anything is possible

By Ngor Khot Garang

Everything in this life has a meaning even the least of things could turn out to be the greatest blessing of our time. I mean even you who most times feel like you are nothing, you could be one of God’s most blessing to others but do you know this?

Well, you are too busy complaining. You have doubts in yourself and the likes, “This world is a bad place. What is my position here, will I ever make it out of this vault?” however, these are your worries and I can’t deny the fact that we are all in this together. Am also insecure. It is not bad.This is a part of human life but we have to pretend as if nothing is going on. Pretend, this is impossible. What does it mean? It is simple, take life the way it is and do what is right under the sun. This is the way we can win and trust me this is the only way we can make it happen.

Guess what? In my personal life, I have come to understand that life is challenge itself and one must always be prepared to do his or her best when challenge arises and this has given me courage to always go after the things people deemed as “hard or impossible” because the word hard or impossible are not in my vocabulary and I will never settle down for something less than what I know is best for me and for the greater good of other people.

However, it is true that challenges in life will come uninvited or unsought for and leave you questioning yourself as to what wrong you have done to deserve those problems but I call this joy when I come face to face with a problem bigger than myself or the community because a problem-free world is an illusion. It does not exist and this has been one of my greatest motivations since I was a little boy.

As we all know, each one of us is going through one problem or the other. Many have given up and others are still trying to appear above the water. If you are one of the few who is still standing taller, mostly against the tides. You are blessed because this is the best thing we can afford. We don’t need to be in this life and expect everything to be going well with us. There must be times in life when things have to be really tough and these are the days. Are you going through rejection? Have you failed at something and you want to give up, please just hang in there. It won’t last long. I beg, this is your only chance. When you are still alive, it means the world. What about what you are going through? You may ask.

Yes, it is painful. It is life. But you know what? You are not going through it all because you are poor or God does not know that you exist. This is a very wrong perception. God knows you from your head to the toes but do you know the secret, I mean the way to make God happy? Please I don’t want to be stingy, it is too expensive to afford. Here is the secret that has been hidden for generations. “Don’t give up”.

To you, this is nothing but a fallacy. How can one be strong when there are a lot to make you hopeless? Trust me, even in your heart you well know that those who don’t give up are the people who are mostly favored by the goddess of luck and you want to give up. You are only being unfair to yourself, am sorry.

Perhaps you are in your early 20s, 30s or 40s and you feel like your world has come to an end. This is very wrong of you. Who knows what will happen in the next 20 to 15 years if you are still alive? Don’t make fun of yourself. Life changes in an instant and you weren’t made to remain where you are for the rest of your life.

Even some of the world’s richest men also become poor. And it is true I have seen men who have sold everything and returned to zero. Your story too can change. Imagine if you hold in there for as long as you live, do you think you are going to remain the same without some changes for the next five to ten years?No it can’t be. Get it right that if you are still alive, you have the world in your hand. I pray that you live to see what am saying here.

Thanks for reading Finding Hope and for being part of a community working towards positive transformation of South Sudan.