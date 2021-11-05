Arts for Peace Building Forum aborts at the last moment

By Yiep Joseph

Arts for Peace Building Forum, an event organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan(UNMISS) that brought Artists from the states of South Sudan and the three Administrative Areas ended in dismay at the last moment in Nyakuron Cultural Centre.

The forum which was meant for three days at different places lastly aborted in dismay on the third day in Nyakuron cultural Centre following disagreement between South Sudan Artist Union and the Organizers of the event.

On 2nd of November, the Artists Union in the letter seen by Juba Monitor made an emergency call to rescueArtists from exploitation and demanded the UMISS Organizing committee of Arts for Peace Building Forum to present their budget to the Council and the Ministry of culture, Museum and National Heritage before the last day of the forum.

Furthermore, on Wednesday3rd November 2021, the Artist Union accused UNMISS for gross exploitation of National Artists.

However, when contacted for comments,NajuUboyih, the UNMISS Public Information Officer did not comment on the accusation.

At the same time NajuUboyih, the UNMISS Public Information Officer maintained his ground of Wednesday that he could not comment on the reasons why the event at Nyakuron failed.

Efforts to reach the Ministry of Culture, Museum and National Heritage for comments did not succeed.

In an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, Duop Pur Duop vice president for South Sudan Artists’ Union confirmedthat the Thursday Arts for PeaceBuilding Forum in Nyakuron cultural Centreend in dismay simple because the Organizers (UNMISS) failed to pay the Artists who were meant to perform at the event.

“The organizers refused to pay the Artists so the Artists said if we are not paid, we are not performing in this event, Artists refused to perform and that is why they organizers decided to stop because there is no Artist who agreed to perform” Duop said.

He added that the Artists briefed him that the UNMISS refused to pay them but urged them to perform for free.

Duop mentioned that the Union leadership did not incite any artist to refuse to perform citing that the Artists’ refusal to perform freely came upon themselves.

He called on the UNMISS to involve South Sudan Artists’ Union in any program or project that needs the participation of the Musicians

Meanwhile LobeeLobee DP aka Albino DieriLubadduone of the musicians reaffirmed that UNMISS refused to pay the performing Artists but wanted them to perform for free.

“We agreed to participate in the two days event in Dembesh hotel for free but on the third Day which is today in Nyakuron, there is need for UNMISS to pay the performing Artists” he revealed.

He called on the Artists to remain calm adding that the Union would solve the issue.

“I told my fellow artists to perform on the two days event in Dembesh hotel and we did but on the third day in Nyakuron we cannot” he complained.

He added that the UNMISS rejected to meet the Union in order to solve the differences.